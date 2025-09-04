Bombay HC Orders Goa Govt To Unlock Historic Lyceum Buildings In Panaji After GIDC’s Unauthorised Sealing

Bombay HC directs Goa government to unlock historic Lyceum buildings in Panaji | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday pulled up the Goa government after officials of the Goa Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) sealed the historic Lyceum buildings at Altinho, Panaji, without any communication from the court permitting such action and directed it to open the locks before the end of the day.

Lyceum Buildings Previously Functioned as HC Premises

The HC functioned from Lyceum buildings for two decades before shifting to a new complex at Porvorim in 2021. However, the possession of the buildings is still with the high court administration and is not handed over to the Goa government.

Incident Brought to Court’s Notice by Registrar’s Letter

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Aarti Sathe was informed of the incident through a letter sent by the high court registrar at Goa bench.

Goa AG Admits GIDC Officials Locked Premises

Advocate General of Goa, Devidas Pangam, appeared virtually and admitted that GIDC officials had locked the premises. He pointed to an earlier communication dated August 21, in which the state government had sought possession of the buildings to develop them into a Mediation Centre. Pangam assured the court that Goa was ready to provide land, infrastructure, and bear the necessary expenditure for the centre.

However, when asked under what authority GIDC sealed the premises without the High Court’s consent, the Advocate General sought time to file a response.

Govt Raises Safety Concerns Over Lyceum’s Condition

Later in the afternoon, Pangam reiterated the government’s commitment to set up a Mediation Centre but expressed concern over the “dilapidated condition” of the Lyceum buildings, warning that they could endanger nearby residents.

HC Counsel Produces Law Dept Letter on Pending Possession

Counsel for the HC, advocate Rahul Nerlekar, submitted a copy of an August 29 letter from the Law Department acknowledging that the question of possession of the Lyceum buildings remains sub judice before the high court.

Bench Orders Unlocking by Evening, Next Hearing Sept 17

Taking note of these submissions, the bench directed the GIDC to remove the lock by Wednesday evening and communicate compliance to the Goa bench. “Leaving these concerns aside for the moment, we take on record the statement that the lock shall be removed today itself,” the bench observed. The court posted the matter for September 17.