Mumbai: BMC issues 'stop work' notice to residents of 2 high rise buildings in Malad

The BMC's P North ward office has sent 'stop work' notices to the residents of two high rise buildings in Malad (W) for allegedly undertaking internal changes in their flats. According to the notices, internal changes in the flats are in violation of the buildings' sanctioned plan.

The two buildings are Auris Serenity Tower 2, which is of 65 storeys located in Katchpada area and SP enclave which is a 34 storey building situated at Marve Road. The civic body has sent notices to 32 flats in Auris Serenity Tower 2 and to 31 flats in SP Enclave.

Officer: Stop work and submit permission approved by the competent authority

In the notice, the designated officer has stated that "Unauthorised Ongoing addition/ alteration/Internal changes work in progress in flat to the existing layout is in contravention of the approved plan (and) without obtaining any permission from the competent authority. Therefore, I, in exercise of powers and functions conferred upon me under section 354 A of the Municipal Act, hereby direct you to stop the ...... said work forthwith and submit permission approved by the competent authority in favour of the erection of the said building or execution of the said work within 24 hours in my office." "It should be noted that, if the ........execution of the work is not stopped forthwith or permission approved by the competent authority ............ is not produced within 24 hours from the service of this notice, the said building/work will be removed or pulled down and all the materials, machinery, equipment, devices or articles used ...... will be removed from the site, at your risk and cost, without further notice."

Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of P North ward said " The buildings have Occupation Certificates and there are 2/3/4 BHK flats in them. Some people have purchased two (jodi) flats adjacent to each other or one above another and they are amalgating them. But they cannot do this without the permission of the building proposal department. If the changes are small in nature they should take the ward office's permission. The Fire Brigade's NOC is also needed."

"This are the new buildings some people are removing walls between two flats and some people are changing the location of bathrooms and toilets which causes leakages in other flats. The main thing is they are doing is violating the existing approved building plan which builder had submitted before construction of building. Illegal internal changes will create problem to the main structure and also create fire related issues in future. We have told them to bring necessary permissions," he added.