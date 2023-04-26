Mumbai: BMC installs boards in Bandra indicating fines for dog owners not cleaning up litter, poop | Twitter

Mumbai: Sign boards were put up on Perry Cross Rd (north) in Bandra to encourage residents and dog walkers, to pick up the poop and litter after their furry friends are done with their business.

Residents had complained about dog owners not cleaning up after their pets went on roads, pavements and other places around the locality.

Rs 200 & Rs 500 fines to be levied

After a request was put in for instructions for pet owners, BMC installed these boards which indicate a fine of Rs 200 for littering and Rs 500 for not cleaning up poop. These penalties are applicable for breaching the 'Greater Mumbai Cleanliness and Sanitation Bye-laws 2006'.

The residents have thanked the authorities for immediately responding to their request and making this happen.

