Maharashtra Launches Online E-Registration For Property Agreements, Hiranandani Panvel Becomes First Project

Property Tax | Representational pic

The Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra, in association with the Department of Registration & Stamps, officially launched the Online E-Registration of Property Agreements on 3rd September 2025. The first project under this system was the Hiranandani real estate development in Panvel, Navi Mumbai.

Boosting Ease of Doing Business

According to IGR Maharashtra, this initiative represents a major milestone in ease of doing business, customer convenience, transparency, and efficiency in property registration across the state.

End-to-End Digital Process

With this system, homebuyers and developers no longer need to visit Sub-Registrar Offices (SRO). The entire workflow—from agreement drafting, e-KYC, biometric verification, stamp duty and registration fee payments, to final registration—can now be completed digitally.

Government’s Vision of Transparency

Inspector General of Registration, Maharashtra, said, “This initiative is a transformative step in bringing government services closer to citizens. By leveraging digital technology, we aim to provide faster, transparent, and hassle-free registration services while maintaining the highest legal sanctity.”

First Adoption by Hiranandani Group

The Hiranandani Group was the first private developer to adopt this system. Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder & Chairman of Hiranandani Communities, said, “We are proud to be the first movers in adopting this forward-looking reform. The E-Registration initiative will significantly reduce transactional friction, and boost ease of doing business for domestic & NRI homebuyers.”

Key Benefits of Online E-Registration

The system allows property agreements to be registered from any location, making the process faster and paperless. Each transaction is digitally tracked and monitored by IGR Maharashtra, ensuring high trust and accountability. Aadhaar-based identity verification, biometric authentication, and data encryption safeguard the process, maintaining legal sanctity.

Highlights of the Online System

Convenience: Register agreements at home or developer’s office.

Transparency: Fully digital and monitored by IGR Maharashtra.

Speed: Faster approvals and instant access to registered agreements.

Security: Aadhaar e-KYC, biometric checks, and encryption.

Eco-friendly: Paperless, reducing manual dependency.