Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Forms Quality Control Committee Amid Citizen Protests Over Poor Roads

NMMC forms Quality Control Committee amid citizen protests over poor road conditions in Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Repeated complaints from citizen groups over poor road conditions, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has formed a three-member Quality Control Committee. The panel reportedly comprises two external experts and one official from the civic body’s engineering department.

Citizen Demands Trigger Action

The move follows demands from Sajag Nagrik Manch, which has consistently pressed for an independent mechanism to assess road quality. However, citizens allege that the municipal administration has not shared any official details of the committee’s mandate. Even a written request to the City Engineer seeking a copy of the decision has gone unanswered.

Concerns Over Limited Powers

Sources indicated that the committee’s role may be limited to bill verification, without conducting on-field inspections of road works. Activists fear this would render the panel ineffective in ensuring genuine quality control.

Activists Question Transparency

“Forming such a committee without empowering it to check road work on the ground defeats the very purpose of accountability. What exactly is the civic body trying to hide?” questioned members of Sajag Nagrik Manch.

Call for Public Clarity

Citizen groups have urged transparency and called on the NMMC to make public the decision regarding the committee’s functioning.