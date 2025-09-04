 Navi Mumbai News: Sajag Nagrik Manch Slams NMMC For Roadwork Amid Monsoon, Calls It Waste Of Public Money
Navi Mumbai News: Sajag Nagrik Manch Slams NMMC For Roadwork Amid Monsoon, Calls It Waste Of Public Money

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 10:13 PM IST
The Sajag Nagrik Manch has strongly objected to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) engineering department for allowing asphalt roadwork to be carried out in the middle of the monsoon, terming it a waste of taxpayers’ money and a risk to public safety.

The forum highlighted that on Thursday, road asphalting was carried out in Sector 28, Belapur, despite waterlogged conditions—barely weeks after similar incidents were reported during Ganeshotsav. The group submitted a memorandum with photographs and videos to the Municipal Commissioner and the State Chief Secretary, demanding immediate action.

According to the Manch, carrying out asphalting in rain is “technically unsound” and leads to potholes within days, endangering motorists and wasting public resources. The memorandum accused officials and contractors of collusion, noting that such practices violate provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949, and could amount to offences under IPC sections 406, 409, and 420.

The citizens’ forum put forth key demands, including a probe into all monsoon roadworks, disciplinary action against errant officials, recovery of wasted funds, blacklisting of contractors, and a ban on asphalt work during rains. They also urged the state government to appoint an IIT-qualified engineer as NMMC’s City Engineer.

Warning against mere “postman-style” forwarding of files, the forum said it would escalate the matter to the Lokayukta and courts if no concrete action is taken.

“For the bright future of Navi Mumbai, it is critical to assess whether the city engineering department lacks technical expertise or accountability. IIT experts must conduct a thorough study,” said Dattaram Sakpal, member of Sajag Nagrik Manch.

