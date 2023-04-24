Delhi shocker! Stray dog beaten mercilessly to death by group of people in Karol Bagh; visuals surface | Representative Image

New Delhi: A stray dog was mercilessly beaten to death by a group of people in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area on Sunday.

The shocking visuals of the incident has surfaced on social media in which a group of people can be seen beating up the stray dog with sticks.

In the video a group of men with sticks are seen beating a stray dog. The dog has stopped moving and yet the men keep beating up the poor dog. Disturbing visuals were captured by passerby's and yet nobody tries to stop these goons.

warning: Disturbing visuals

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Animal rights activist registers complaint

According to police, the matter came to light after an animal rights activist filed a complaint with the Karol Bagh Police Station.

A senior police officer said that during the enquiry, it was revealed that the dog had attacked and bitten several residents of the area in the past.

"A case has been registered at Karol Bagh Police Station under sections 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal of the value of ten rupees) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act," said Sanjay Sain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal has condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the perpetrators.

"In Delhi's Karol Bagh area, a voiceless animal was mercilessly beaten to death with sticks. My heart broke when I saw this video. Who is human, who is an animal? @DelhiPolice strict action should be taken against these brutal people," Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The investigation is underway and the accused have been identified and efforts are on to nab them, police said.

(with agency inputs)