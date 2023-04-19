UP: Stray dogs attack woman, pet in Noida society park; shocking video surfaces |

A video of a woman being attacked by stray dogs while walking her pet dog in a park in Mahagun Modern Society, Sector-78, Noida has surfaced on social media. The video shows the woman running away with her dog in her arms while the stray dogs relentlessly follow her and try to bite them.

Details of the incident

The incident took place on Tuesday evening, as per the video footage. The woman had taken her pet dog for a walk in the society park when the stray dogs attacked them. The woman managed to save herself and her pet dog by running for a long time with the dogs in pursuit. The entire incident was captured by a resident of the society and shared on social media.

Authorities' Response

The Noida Authority had previously taken steps to address the issue of dog bites by imposing fines on pet owners whose dogs attack people. However, no significant measures have been taken to address the issue of stray dogs. The incident has prompted authorities to take a fresh look at the problem and come up with an effective solution.

Another incident reported in Nodia a month ago

An incident of stray dog attacking a pet owner in Ace Aspire society of Greater Noida has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly occurred on March 10. In the video, a man can be seen holding his pet pup in his arms and another man goes on to record his wounds. The man was bitten on his leg near his calf muscles. Four bite marks are visible in the video.

The stray dogs reportedly attacked the man's pet while he was out on a walk with his puppy. The stray dogs bit the man while he was trying to save his pupper. The victim is a resident of the society.