On Camera: Dogs drag elderly man, maul him to death in Aligarh Muslim University | Twitter

A video of a man standing inside a garden of the Aligarh Muslim University and being attacked by more than a half dozen dogs has surfaced online. The brutal dog attack reportedly took away the life of the man. The chilling incident was captured by a nearby CCTV camera.

In the video shared on Twitter by multiple users, we can see a man standing inside a garden allegedly within the university campus. Seconds later, a few dogs can be seen rushing toward him to drag him down to the ground and prey on him. The man tries hard fighting to survive, but he succumbs a while later to the fatal attackers.

The deceased has been identified in news reports as 65-year-old Dr. Safdar Ali. Reportedly, police arrived at the spot after receiving the information about a body lying there. In a statement shared by the Aligarh police, the official took note of the entire happening to have occurred earlier on Sunday and informed that the team has sent the dead body for postmortem.