Thane Crime: Excise Department Seizes Liquor Worth ₹1.56 Crore, Driver Arrested

Thane excise officials seize liquor consignment worth ₹1.56 crore, driver arrested | File Photo

Thane: The State Excise Department in Thane seized 1,400 boxes of Indian-made foreign liquor manufactured in Goa, and vehicle worth ₹1.56 crore, and arrested a driver on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Samshad Salmani, a driver by profession.

Tempo Intercepted, 1,400 Liquor Boxes Recovered

Acting on a tip-off, the excise squad intercepted a suspicious tempo and recovered the liquor cartons during inspection. The total value of the seized consignment, including the vehicle, has been estimated at ₹1,56,63,800.

Case Registered Under Prohibition Act

Salmani has been arrested, and a case has been registered against him under the Prohibition Act.

Also Watch:

Operation Led by Excise Officials

The operation was led by Inspector Mahesh Prakash Dhanshetty and his team, under the supervision of Commissioner Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh. Both the tempo and liquor boxes have been seized, and further investigation is underway under the guidance of Superintendent Praveen Tambe.