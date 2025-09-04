Mumbai Consumer Commission Orders SpiceJet To Pay ₹55,000 For Inadequate Service During 14-Hour Flight Delay

Consumer commission orders SpiceJet to pay ₹55,000 for poor passenger care during 14-hour delay | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Suburban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed SpiceJet airline to compensate a passenger with Rs 55,000 for inadequate service during a 14-hour flight delay, ruling that providing only a single burger and fries was insufficient and amounted to a failure to provide proper care.

Commission Says Airlines Cannot Escape Responsibility

In its order, the commission stated that while technical glitches may be unavoidable, an airline is not absolved of its responsibility to care for its passengers. It observed that SpiceJet had an obligation to ensure proper arrangements were made until the flight could resume.

Single Burger and Fries Ruled Inadequate for Long Delay

“Adequate arrangements of meals, refreshments, water, and necessary relaxing areas are required in such scenarios of delay,” the commission held, noting that SpiceJet failed to substantiate its claims. The airline did not provide any evidence to support its argument that the delay was solely due to technical and operational reasons beyond its control.

The commission concluded that simply citing “technical glitches” was not a sufficient defense to escape liability for deficient service.

Passenger Faced 14-Hour Delay From Dubai to Mumbai

The complainant, Dinesh Hemrajani, had booked SpiceJet flight SG 60 from Dubai to Mumbai on July 27, 2024. The flight, scheduled to depart at 4 p.m., eventually took off at 6:10 a.m. the next day. During the extensive waiting period, the passenger alleged that the airline provided only a complimentary serving of a burger and fries.

Violation of DGCA Rules on Passenger Care

Hemrajani contended that this level of service violated the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), which mandate that airlines must provide adequate food, refreshments, and, in cases of longer delays, hotel accommodations.

Passenger Sought ₹24 Lakh, Commission Grants ₹55,000

The passenger argued that the airline failed in its duty of care and sought compensation of Rs 24 lakh for the mental and physical distress caused by the prolonged delay and lack of amenities.

The commission agreed with the complainant, holding that the provision of a single meal was grossly inadequate for a 14-hour delay. “Adequate arrangements of meals, refreshments, water, and providing a necessary relaxing area are required in such a scenario,” the bench noted in its order.