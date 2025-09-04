Mumbai Fraud: 57-Year-Old Vile Parle Resident Duped Of ₹6.58 Crore In Corporate Takeover Scam, 3 Booked

Vile Parle police book three for ₹6.58 crore corporate fraud | Representative Image

Mumbai: A shocking case of corporate fraud amounting to over ₹6.58 crore has come to light in Vile Parle, where three individuals allegedly cheated a 57-year-old Vile Parle resident under the pretext of acquiring a private company.

Complainant Names Three Accused in FIR

The complainant, Jayaram Devdas Rao (57), resident of Vile Parle, approached the Vile Parle police, alleging that the accused — Nilesh Virkar, Anantalakshmi Mani, and Mani Anantanaryan — fraudulently took over Ekghllseas Movers Private Limited by promising him payments and returns that were never honored.

Payments and Shares Worth ₹6.44 Crore Misappropriated

According to the FIR, between December 6, 2019, and the present, the accused promised to transfer payments owed by the company as well as the value of its shares — totaling ₹6.44 crore. However, instead of honoring their commitments, they allegedly siphoned off the funds and misappropriated the amount.

Forged Documents and Fake Directorship Alleged

The complainant further stated that the accused forged signatures of him and his wife on fake documents, misrepresenting him as a company director, and submitted fraudulent loan applications to various financial institutions. By this method, they allegedly secured loans and forced the complainant to repay ₹14.48 lakh from his own pocket.

Total Loss Claimed Over ₹6.58 Crore

In all, the complainant claims to have been cheated of ₹6,58,85,522. On Rao’s complaint, the Vile Parle Police have registered a case against all three accused for cheating, forgery, and criminal breach of trust. Further investigation is underway.