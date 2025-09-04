 Mumbai Fraud: 57-Year-Old Vile Parle Resident Duped Of ₹6.58 Crore In Corporate Takeover Scam, 3 Booked
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Fraud: 57-Year-Old Vile Parle Resident Duped Of ₹6.58 Crore In Corporate Takeover Scam, 3 Booked

Mumbai Fraud: 57-Year-Old Vile Parle Resident Duped Of ₹6.58 Crore In Corporate Takeover Scam, 3 Booked

A shocking case of corporate fraud amounting to over ₹6.58 crore has come to light in Vile Parle, where three individuals allegedly cheated a 57-year-old Vile Parle resident under the pretext of acquiring a private company.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 06:32 AM IST
article-image
Vile Parle police book three for ₹6.58 crore corporate fraud | Representative Image

Mumbai: A shocking case of corporate fraud amounting to over ₹6.58 crore has come to light in Vile Parle, where three individuals allegedly cheated a 57-year-old Vile Parle resident under the pretext of acquiring a private company.

Complainant Names Three Accused in FIR

The complainant, Jayaram Devdas Rao (57), resident of Vile Parle, approached the Vile Parle police, alleging that the accused — Nilesh Virkar, Anantalakshmi Mani, and Mani Anantanaryan — fraudulently took over Ekghllseas Movers Private Limited by promising him payments and returns that were never honored.

Payments and Shares Worth ₹6.44 Crore Misappropriated

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Fraud: 57-Year-Old Vile Parle Resident Duped Of ₹6.58 Crore In Corporate Takeover Scam, 3 Booked
Mumbai Fraud: 57-Year-Old Vile Parle Resident Duped Of ₹6.58 Crore In Corporate Takeover Scam, 3 Booked
Bombay HC Orders Goa Govt To Unlock Historic Lyceum Buildings In Panaji After GIDC’s Unauthorised Sealing
Bombay HC Orders Goa Govt To Unlock Historic Lyceum Buildings In Panaji After GIDC’s Unauthorised Sealing
Mumbai News: BMC Plans Gargai, Pinjal Dams And Desalination Projects To Meet Rising 2041 Water Demand
Mumbai News: BMC Plans Gargai, Pinjal Dams And Desalination Projects To Meet Rising 2041 Water Demand
Maharashtra Cancels Authorised Service Providers For Leave & License Registration
Maharashtra Cancels Authorised Service Providers For Leave & License Registration

According to the FIR, between December 6, 2019, and the present, the accused promised to transfer payments owed by the company as well as the value of its shares — totaling ₹6.44 crore. However, instead of honoring their commitments, they allegedly siphoned off the funds and misappropriated the amount.

Forged Documents and Fake Directorship Alleged

The complainant further stated that the accused forged signatures of him and his wife on fake documents, misrepresenting him as a company director, and submitted fraudulent loan applications to various financial institutions. By this method, they allegedly secured loans and forced the complainant to repay ₹14.48 lakh from his own pocket.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Fraud News: Businessman Duped Of ₹10.3 Lakh By Fake Railway Cops At Bandra Terminus; 2...
article-image

Total Loss Claimed Over ₹6.58 Crore

In all, the complainant claims to have been cheated of ₹6,58,85,522. On Rao’s complaint, the Vile Parle Police have registered a case against all three accused for cheating, forgery, and criminal breach of trust. Further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Fraud: 57-Year-Old Vile Parle Resident Duped Of ₹6.58 Crore In Corporate Takeover Scam, 3...

Mumbai Fraud: 57-Year-Old Vile Parle Resident Duped Of ₹6.58 Crore In Corporate Takeover Scam, 3...

Bombay HC Orders Goa Govt To Unlock Historic Lyceum Buildings In Panaji After GIDC’s Unauthorised...

Bombay HC Orders Goa Govt To Unlock Historic Lyceum Buildings In Panaji After GIDC’s Unauthorised...

Mumbai News: BMC Plans Gargai, Pinjal Dams And Desalination Projects To Meet Rising 2041 Water...

Mumbai News: BMC Plans Gargai, Pinjal Dams And Desalination Projects To Meet Rising 2041 Water...

Maharashtra Cancels Authorised Service Providers For Leave & License Registration

Maharashtra Cancels Authorised Service Providers For Leave & License Registration

MMRDA Backs Ulhas Riverfront Development, Logistics Parks In Thane District

MMRDA Backs Ulhas Riverfront Development, Logistics Parks In Thane District