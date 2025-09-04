Mumbai Fraud News: Businessman Duped Of ₹10.3 Lakh By Fake Railway Cops At Bandra Terminus; 2 Arrested | Representative Image

Mumbai: A businessman was conned of ₹10.30 lakh by two men posing as railway policemen at Bandra Terminus, police said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Nilesh Kalsulkar (45) and Praveen Shukla (32), have been arrested.

The complainant, Vikas Gupta, a garment trader from Malad, was on his way to Gujarat to purchase stock for his business. While waiting near the railway canteen, two men approached him, introduced themselves as police officers, and demanded to check his bag.

On finding cash, they asked Gupta to provide documents proving ownership. When he failed to do so, the duo seized the money, warning him that he would not get it back. Realising he had been duped, Gupta lodged a complaint with the Bandra Railway Police. A case of cheating and impersonation was registered, leading to their arrest.

“We have booked the men for impersonating police and cheating. Further investigation will determine whether any genuine railway officials are connected,” a senior officer said.

Investigators are also scanning CCTV footage from Bandra Terminus and Khar Road stations, which allegedly shows a woman police officer and other staff carrying bags, hinting at a possible larger nexus.