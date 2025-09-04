 Mumbai Fraud News: Businessman Duped Of ₹10.3 Lakh By Fake Railway Cops At Bandra Terminus; 2 Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Fraud News: Businessman Duped Of ₹10.3 Lakh By Fake Railway Cops At Bandra Terminus; 2 Arrested

Mumbai Fraud News: Businessman Duped Of ₹10.3 Lakh By Fake Railway Cops At Bandra Terminus; 2 Arrested

The complainant, Vikas Gupta, a garment trader from Malad, was on his way to Gujarat to purchase stock for his business. While waiting near the railway canteen, two men approached him, introduced themselves as police officers, and demanded to check his bag.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 05:30 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Fraud News: Businessman Duped Of ₹10.3 Lakh By Fake Railway Cops At Bandra Terminus; 2 Arrested | Representative Image

Mumbai: A businessman was conned of ₹10.30 lakh by two men posing as railway policemen at Bandra Terminus, police said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Nilesh Kalsulkar (45) and Praveen Shukla (32), have been arrested.

The complainant, Vikas Gupta, a garment trader from Malad, was on his way to Gujarat to purchase stock for his business. While waiting near the railway canteen, two men approached him, introduced themselves as police officers, and demanded to check his bag.

On finding cash, they asked Gupta to provide documents proving ownership. When he failed to do so, the duo seized the money, warning him that he would not get it back. Realising he had been duped, Gupta lodged a complaint with the Bandra Railway Police. A case of cheating and impersonation was registered, leading to their arrest.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Deputy Commissioner Of Police Zone II Office Begins Operations At NRI Coastal...
article-image

“We have booked the men for impersonating police and cheating. Further investigation will determine whether any genuine railway officials are connected,” a senior officer said.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Orders Goa Govt To Unlock Historic Lyceum Buildings In Panaji After GIDC’s Unauthorised Sealing
Bombay HC Orders Goa Govt To Unlock Historic Lyceum Buildings In Panaji After GIDC’s Unauthorised Sealing
Mumbai News: BMC Plans Gargai, Pinjal Dams And Desalination Projects To Meet Rising 2041 Water Demand
Mumbai News: BMC Plans Gargai, Pinjal Dams And Desalination Projects To Meet Rising 2041 Water Demand
Maharashtra Cancels Authorised Service Providers For Leave & License Registration
Maharashtra Cancels Authorised Service Providers For Leave & License Registration
MMRDA Backs Ulhas Riverfront Development, Logistics Parks In Thane District
MMRDA Backs Ulhas Riverfront Development, Logistics Parks In Thane District

Investigators are also scanning CCTV footage from Bandra Terminus and Khar Road stations, which allegedly shows a woman police officer and other staff carrying bags, hinting at a possible larger nexus.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Orders Goa Govt To Unlock Historic Lyceum Buildings In Panaji After GIDC’s Unauthorised...

Bombay HC Orders Goa Govt To Unlock Historic Lyceum Buildings In Panaji After GIDC’s Unauthorised...

Mumbai News: BMC Plans Gargai, Pinjal Dams And Desalination Projects To Meet Rising 2041 Water...

Mumbai News: BMC Plans Gargai, Pinjal Dams And Desalination Projects To Meet Rising 2041 Water...

Maharashtra Cancels Authorised Service Providers For Leave & License Registration

Maharashtra Cancels Authorised Service Providers For Leave & License Registration

MMRDA Backs Ulhas Riverfront Development, Logistics Parks In Thane District

MMRDA Backs Ulhas Riverfront Development, Logistics Parks In Thane District

Mumbai Fraud: 6 Individuals Booked For Duping Lucknow Businessman Of ₹40 Lakh On Pretext Of ₹12...

Mumbai Fraud: 6 Individuals Booked For Duping Lucknow Businessman Of ₹40 Lakh On Pretext Of ₹12...