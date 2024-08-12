Mumbai: MARD Announces Strike From Tuesday Until Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College Doctors Demands Are Met

Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College | X

Mumbai: The resident doctors at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) run Cooper, KEM, Nair and Sion hospital will go on strike from Tuesday morning until all the demands of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College residents doctors are met. The decision was announced by BMC Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) to condemn the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor during her 36-hour shift at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday.

The statement released by BMC MARD on Monday says, "We BMC MARD announce the suspension of elective/non-emergency medical services by resident doctors from 8 am on August 13 until the acceptance of demands of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College residents, immediate appointment of a central agency to investigate the case, establishment of a Central Protection Act, an immediate audit and recruitment of the security measures (MSF and BMC) at all medial institutions and that of a detailed report on the total number of CCTV cameras installed in respective hospitals are met."

The decision is taken in the solidatory of Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA). "As a united front we stand with FORDA to demand justice and ensure the safety and dignity of every healthcare worker," the statement reads.

However, during the strike, the resident doctors at these BMC-run hospitals will continue to render their services for in Emergency duties.

Nationwide Outrage

The rape and murder, which occurred on August 9, have sparked widespread outrage and led to protests within and beyond the medical community.

FORDA called for a nationwide suspension of elective services, including outpatient departments (OPD), wards, and elective surgeries, in hospitals on August 12 to show solidarity with the residents of RG Kar Medical College. Major medical institutions in the national capital, such as Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, and Maulana Azad Medical College, also announced the suspension of elective services in support of the protest.

Amidst the nationwide protests, the principal of RG Kar Medical College, Dr Sandip Ghosh resigned from his post.

The incident has further ignited a political controversy in West Bengal.