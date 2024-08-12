Kolkata Rape Horror: Principal Of RG Kar Medical College Resigns Amid Widespread Criticism

Kolkata: The principal of RG Kar Medical College, Dr Sandip Ghosh, resigned amid the widespread outrage following the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor on the campus. Dr Ghosh cited the relentless criticism on social media and the political statements being made in his name as reasons for his resignation, stating that he 'cannot take the humiliation' anymore.

Dr Ghosh, who has been accused of victim blaming after the tragic incident, has denied that he made any such remark. "Students are being provoked to ensure my removal. I want the accused to be punished. I am being defamed. I have not made such remarks," he told the media this morning according to NDTV.

"The girl who died was like my daughter. I am also a parent. As a parent, I am resigning," he said.

The senior doctor told the media that he is an orthopaedic surgeon and can earn his livelihood. "Everyone thought Sandip Ghosh cannot resign. I am honest. After I took over, I cracked down on corruption. I have worked for the development of the hospital and in the interest of the patients," he said.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government appointed Professor Dr Bulbul Mukhopadhyay as the new Medical Superintendent cum Vice-Principal of the college. Dr Mukhopadhyay, previously a Professor of Physiology at the college, replaced the former Medical Superintendent, who has been transferred to Calcutta National Medical College as a Professor in Physiology.

Nationwide Protests Against Heinous Crime

The rape and murder, which occurred on August 9, have sparked widespread outrage and led to protests within and beyond the medical community. The Federation of Resident Doctors Associations (FORDA) called for a nationwide suspension of elective services, including outpatient departments (OPD), wards, and elective surgeries, in hospitals on August 12 to show solidarity with the residents of RG Kar Medical College.

Major medical institutions in the national capital, such as Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, and Maulana Azad Medical College, also announced the suspension of elective services in support of the protest.

The incident has further ignited a political controversy in West Bengal. On August 10, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee suggested introducing an ordinance or bill to expedite rape trials, condemning the political exploitation of the tragedy.

Police Handovers Post-Mortem Report, Action Taken Against ACP On Duty

In the aftermath of the incident, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal announced that, in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines, the post-mortem report of the deceased doctor has been handed over to her family. Additionally, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chandan Guha, who was on duty the night of the incident, has been removed from his position in response to demands from the protesting students.

The murder of the post-graduate trainee doctor, found raped and killed on the college campus, has led to an ongoing investigation by the police. Commissioner Goyal emphasized that the police are open to communication with students from any college and are committed to addressing their concerns. He urged students to share any information they might have related to the incident and reassured them that the police and administration are fully supportive of their needs.