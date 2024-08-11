 'My Mind Will Never Say That He Has Done Anything,' Says Mother Of Accused In Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College Rape & Murder Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'My Mind Will Never Say That He Has Done Anything,' Says Mother Of Accused In Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College Rape & Murder Case

'My Mind Will Never Say That He Has Done Anything,' Says Mother Of Accused In Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College Rape & Murder Case

Amid the uproar over the death of the medical student, Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday called for the introduction of an ordinance or bill to ensure the completion of rape trials within seven days.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 03:37 PM IST
article-image

Kolkata: After a second-year medical student was found dead at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Friday, the mother of the accused, Malti Roy, said that she could not believe anything like that.

"My mind will never say that he has done anything...I do not believe anything like that, " said Malti Roy.

FPJ Shorts
Student Association Writes To UGC; Demands Action On Faculty Positions, Fellowships, & Facilities
Student Association Writes To UGC; Demands Action On Faculty Positions, Fellowships, & Facilities
Bel-Air Season 3 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform
Bel-Air Season 3 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform
100 Food Dishes Served To Andhra Couple In Kakinada During Visit To Wife's Maternal Home; Visuals Viral
100 Food Dishes Served To Andhra Couple In Kakinada During Visit To Wife's Maternal Home; Visuals Viral
'Tom & Jerry Is Violence': Akshay Kumar Believes Popular Cartoon Is NOT Comedy, Says He Lifts Action Scenes From It
'Tom & Jerry Is Violence': Akshay Kumar Believes Popular Cartoon Is NOT Comedy, Says He Lifts Action Scenes From It

Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out when outsiders tried to join the protestors protesting over the murder of the medical student in Kolkata, during which two police personnel got injured. DCP North, Abhishek Gupta, stated, "When the students were peacefully protesting, some people came from outside and joined the protest. The students did not want them to join the protest and a scuffle broke out. The police then intervened and did not resort to lathi charge. Two police personnel also got injured while controlling the situation. We are seeing what legal action can be taken."

Read Also
West Bengal: Questions Arise Over Accused Civic Volunteer's Misuse Of Police Privileges In Kolkata...
article-image

TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee Calls For Introduction Of Ordinance Bill

Amid the uproar over the death of the medical student, Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday called for the introduction of an ordinance or bill to ensure the completion of rape trials within seven days.

He stated that the politicisation of this issue should not be done. We should instead bring an ordinance or a bill so that there can be quick justice in seven days. The protesting BJP leaders should bring a bill to punish rapists in seven days and as the opposition, the job of the TMC and Congress is to support the bill. Why will the trial take 5-6 years? A mother and father lost their daughter.

He further mentioned that the West Bengal government is taking the RG Kar incident seriously, and an accused was arrested within 24 hours.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 11, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 11, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Delhi: PM Modi Releases 109 Varieties Of Seeds; Interacts With Farmers & Scientists At India...

Delhi: PM Modi Releases 109 Varieties Of Seeds; Interacts With Farmers & Scientists At India...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 11, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 11, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'My Mind Will Never Say That He Has Done Anything,' Says Mother Of Accused In Kolkata's RG Kar...

'My Mind Will Never Say That He Has Done Anything,' Says Mother Of Accused In Kolkata's RG Kar...

Telangana Accident Video: Man Thrown Into Air By Speeding Car Driven By Student Near Hyderabad; Dies...

Telangana Accident Video: Man Thrown Into Air By Speeding Car Driven By Student Near Hyderabad; Dies...