'My Mind Will Never Say That He Has Done Anything,' Says Mother Of Accused In Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College Rape & Murder Case

Kolkata: After a second-year medical student was found dead at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Friday, the mother of the accused, Malti Roy, said that she could not believe anything like that.

"My mind will never say that he has done anything...I do not believe anything like that, " said Malti Roy.

Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out when outsiders tried to join the protestors protesting over the murder of the medical student in Kolkata, during which two police personnel got injured. DCP North, Abhishek Gupta, stated, "When the students were peacefully protesting, some people came from outside and joined the protest. The students did not want them to join the protest and a scuffle broke out. The police then intervened and did not resort to lathi charge. Two police personnel also got injured while controlling the situation. We are seeing what legal action can be taken."

Yesterday A surgery PGT who was doing silent protest in #RGKR #kolkata ,this is what Police have done with him. He was also beaten after locking the gate!



Stand for Truth

West Bengal: Junior doctors at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital protest over the sexual assault and murder of a woman post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor at the hospital, on August 9.

TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee Calls For Introduction Of Ordinance Bill

Amid the uproar over the death of the medical student, Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday called for the introduction of an ordinance or bill to ensure the completion of rape trials within seven days.

He stated that the politicisation of this issue should not be done. We should instead bring an ordinance or a bill so that there can be quick justice in seven days. The protesting BJP leaders should bring a bill to punish rapists in seven days and as the opposition, the job of the TMC and Congress is to support the bill. Why will the trial take 5-6 years? A mother and father lost their daughter.

Abhishek Banerjee on #RGkar



If we don't change the law, nothing will change. A strict law should be brought for a speedy trial in 7 days. Why will be keeping that accused in jail for 5-6 years and invest so much money during their trial?

Doctors of RG Kar Medical College stage a protest in front of the emergency ward demanding judicial inquiry in the sexual assault and murder case of a woman doctor.



The body of the woman doctor was found inside the seminar hall of a government-run hospital in north

He further mentioned that the West Bengal government is taking the RG Kar incident seriously, and an accused was arrested within 24 hours.