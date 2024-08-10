West Bengal: BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Demands CBI Probe Into RG Kar Medical College Death Case

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, | PTI

Kolkata: Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Suvendu Adhikari, on Friday, demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. He also urged student communities to protest against the state government's lackadaisical response.

Taking to the social media platform X, Suvendu Adhikari said, "The body of the second-year postgraduate student at RG Kar Medical College, found dead inside the Seminar Hall on the 3rd floor of the emergency building under mysterious circumstances, reportedly had injury marks."

"Unconfirmed reports suggest signs of strangulation and traces of seminal fluid. This appears to be a clear case of murder, possibly involving rape. The case should be immediately transferred to the CBI," he added.

BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Criticizes The State Govt

He further criticised the state government, saying, "Instead of addressing the issue seriously, the State Government has formed an 11-member inquiry committee, which bizarrely includes some interns. It seems the government is either trying to cover up its negligence or is not taking this matter seriously."

"I urge the student community, especially medical students, to protest vigorously against the State Government's complacent attitude. I will provide all the support necessary to ensure justice for the deceased student," the BJP leader stated.

TMC MP Sougata Roy On The Incident

Earlier on Friday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Roy commented on the incident, stating, "I learned that this student is from our constituency. I have reviewed all the documents and investigated the matter. We hope the accused will be arrested and punished soon."

On Friday evening, a group of students organized a candlelight march in the city following the discovery of the postgraduate trainee doctor's body.

The death of the second-year medical student at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday morning has sparked a political storm in West Bengal. BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul has also demanded a CBI investigation and a re-postmortem by a Central Government hospital.

"The condition in which her body was found--completely naked with bruises--suggests she was raped and then murdered. We demand a CBI investigation. A postmortem should not be conducted after evening, yet it was done here. If the postmortem is carried out under the state system, the truth will be buried," Paul asserted.

She further insisted on a re-postmortem by a central government hospital, stating, "We want a re-postmortem by a central government hospital. This is all we demand to ensure she receives justice."

The body of the medical student was later taken from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to her residence.