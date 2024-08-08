 Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s Body To Be Donated To State-Run Medical College For Research, Honoring Last Wish
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFormer West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s Body To Be Donated To State-Run Medical College For Research, Honoring Last Wish

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s Body To Be Donated To State-Run Medical College For Research, Honoring Last Wish

The CPI(M) Politburo member and former minister in the previous Left Front regime, Dr Surjya Kanta Mishra told media persons that the former Chief Minister had pledged his body for the purpose of research for medical students.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
article-image

Kolkata: The mortal remains of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee will be donated to a state-run medical college and hospital in Kolkata on Friday, as per his last wish.

The CPI(M) Politburo member and former minister in the previous Left Front regime, Dr Surjya Kanta Mishra told media persons that the former Chief Minister had pledged his body for the purpose of research for medical students.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego'
IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego'
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla
From Repo Rate To GDP Growth Projections: Key Takeaways From RBI's MPC Meeting
From Repo Rate To GDP Growth Projections: Key Takeaways From RBI's MPC Meeting
Read Also
Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80
article-image

“His body will be preserved on Thursday. On Friday morning his body will be taken to CPI(M) state headquarters and kept there for some time for people to pay homage. Apart from that several party leaders including Politburo members will be coming to pay their tributes. Thereafter his body will be donated at any state-run medical college and hospital, which will be decided after consulting with the state health department,” Dr Mishra said.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Expresses Her Condolences

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued a statement expressing condolences to the bereaved family members and his party colleagues and said the departed leader will be provided with a ceremonial honour during his last journey and rites.

“Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of the former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. I have known him for several decades and visited him a few times when he was ill and effectively confined to his home in the last few years. My very sincere condolences to Meera di and Suchetan, at this hour of grief. I communicate my condolences to the members of the CPI(M) party and all his followers. We have already taken a decision that we shall give him full respect and ceremonial honour during his last journey and rites,” the Chief Minister’s statement read.

Leader Of Opposition In The West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari Expresses His Condolences

In his condolence message, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari also expressed condolences to the bereaved family members and admirers of the former Chief Minister. “I am deeply saddened to learn that former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has left for his heavenly abode. Condolences to his family members and admirers. I pray that his soul finds eternal peace. Om Shanti,” his statement read.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Draconian, Fundamental Attack On Constitution’: Opposition Slams Introduction Of Waqf (Amendment)...

'Draconian, Fundamental Attack On Constitution’: Opposition Slams Introduction Of Waqf (Amendment)...

Bengaluru: 'Speak In Kannada Not Hindi', BMTC Bus Conductor Attacks Passenger Over Change In...

Bengaluru: 'Speak In Kannada Not Hindi', BMTC Bus Conductor Attacks Passenger Over Change In...

PM Modi To Visit Wayanad Landslide Zone On August 10; Aerial Survey & Relief Camp Visit Planned

PM Modi To Visit Wayanad Landslide Zone On August 10; Aerial Survey & Relief Camp Visit Planned

Telangana Shocker: Stray Dog Suddenly Attacks 18-Month-Old Child In Karimnagar; Chilling Video...

Telangana Shocker: Stray Dog Suddenly Attacks 18-Month-Old Child In Karimnagar; Chilling Video...

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s Body To Be Donated To State-Run Medical College...

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s Body To Be Donated To State-Run Medical College...