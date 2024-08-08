 Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80
Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passed away in Kolkata. He was 80 years old. The veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader was chief minister of West Bengal for 11 consecutive years between 2000 and 2011.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
Buddhadeb Bhattacharya | File Photo

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, former West Bengal CM and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader has passed away in Kolkata. He was 80 years old. The veteran leader passed away on Thursday (August 8) morning, reported Anand Bazar Patrika. The news outlet quoted his son Suchetan Bhattacharya.

Who was Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee?

Bhattacharjee was West Bengal chief minister for 11 consecutive years between 2000 and 2011. He was the second chief minister from the leftist party to rule the state during the Left Front's 34-year rule in the state.

He lost assembly elections in 2011 against Trinamool Congress Party led by Mamata Banerjee who is now the chief minister of West Bengal. This was the end of Left's 34-year rule in the state.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed her shock over Bhattacharjee's passing. He made a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was admitted to hospital in Kolkata on July 29, 2023. He was receiving treatment for pneumonia and was even put on ventilator. However, his health improved and he was released on August 9.

Reports in Bengali news outlets say that the former CM even ate his breakfast on Thursday morning but soon fell ill. The news reports have said citing sources that Bhattacharjee's health deteriorated on Wednesday and he was having trouble breathing. However, he was given medical assistance and a doctor was to visit him at 11 am on Thursday.

Bhattacharjee was a former politburo member of the CPM. His mortal remains are currently in a flat on Palm Avenue.

