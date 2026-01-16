Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Exit Polls Predict Clear Majority For Mahayuti Alliance

Mahayuti leaders | File Pic

Mumbai: Exit poll results released soon after polling concluded for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) predict a clear and decisive victory for the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), on the other hand, are projected to trail far behind the majority mark.

If the exit poll predictions prove correct when results are declared by noon on Friday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is set to lose control of India’s richest municipal corporation after 25 years. To form the BMC administration, a political party or alliance needs a minimum of 114 seats. According to the Axis My India exit poll, the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance is expected to secure between 131 and 151 seats, while the Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS–NCP combine is projected to win between 58 and 68 seats.

The Congress, which chose to stay away from the Shiv Sena, its partner in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), is likely to be restricted to 12–16 seats. In terms of vote share, the agency estimates that the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance will garner around 42 per cent of the votes. The SS (UBT)– MNS–NCP alliance is expected to secure 32 per cent, while the Congress and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) together may account for about 13 per cent.

The remaining 13 per cent is likely to be shared among smaller parties and independents. Another exit poll by DV Research gives the highest number of seats to the Thackeray brothers’ alliance, projecting a tally of 68–83 seats. Other agencies present mixed estimates: Lokshahi Mudra predicts 71 seats, JVC 59 seats, and Janmat 62 seats for the opposition alliance. On the Mahayuti side, Janmat and JVC both project 138 seats for the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance, Lokshahi Mudra predicts 121 seats, while DV Research places the figure between 107 and 121.

A key takeaway from all exit poll predictions is that the BJP is poised to emerge stronger than the divided Shiv Sena factions. The party appears set to realise its long-cherished ambition of taking control of Mumbai’s civic and political landscape.

