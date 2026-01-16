Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: BJP's Navnath Ban Secures Key Win In Mankhurd's Ward 135, Boosting Saffron Party's Outreach In Muslim-Dominated Areas

Mumbai: The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance continues to consolidate its lead in the ongoing Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, currently ahead in 130 seats, while the Thackeray faction leads in 72 seats.

Key Win For BJP In Mankhurd

A major highlight of the counting so far is Ward 135 in Mankhurd, where BJP’s Navnath Ban secured a decisive victory in a largely Muslim-dominated ward, defeating Shiv Sena (Thackeray) candidate Samiksha Sakre by 8,578 votes.

Who Is Navnath Ban?

Ban, a former journalist and BJP media department head, was contesting elections for the first time and is considered part of the party’s push to promote young leaders.

Several prominent leaders campaigned for Ban, including Bhojpuri actor and former BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and other senior party figures. Despite the high-profile support, the contest was intense, with independent candidate Lalu Bhai Verma raising allegations of coercion and threats, claiming pressure to withdraw and being threatened with false legal cases. In 2017, Verma had finished second as an independent in the same ward.

Ban’s victory is being seen as strategically important, giving the saffron party a boost in areas traditionally considered opposition strongholds. Meanwhile, the BJP-led Mahayuti is leading in 130 seats, while the Thackeray alliance is currently ahead in 72 seats.

