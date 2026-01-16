 Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026: Ex-Mayor Sunil Prabhu's Son Ankit Wins From Dindoshi's Ward No 54
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai BMC Election Results 2026: Ex-Mayor Sunil Prabhu's Son Ankit Wins From Dindoshi's Ward No 54

Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026: Ex-Mayor Sunil Prabhu's Son Ankit Wins From Dindoshi's Ward No 54

In the 2026 Mumbai BMC elections, Ankit Prabhu, son of former city mayor Sunil Prabhu, won from Dindoshi’s Ward No. 54 on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket. The contest included candidates from BJP, AAP, RPI and VBA, but Ankit emerged victorious as ward representative, continuing his family’s local political influence in the civic body polls.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 02:51 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ankit Prabhu, son of former Mumbai Mayor Sunil Prabhu, has secured a decisive victory from Dindoshi’s Ward No. 54 in Goregaon in Mumbai's BMC elections. Sunil Prabhu had served as the Mayor of Mumbai from 2012 to 2014

Who was contesting from Goregoan's Ward No 54?

Apart from Ankit Prabhu (Shiv Sena UBT) and Viplav Avsare (BJP), the contestants included Mahendra Malusare Bhosale from the Aam Aadmi Party, Reshma Abu Khan of the Republican Party of India, and Rahul Subhash Thoke representing the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA). The contest also saw independent candidates Arvind Yashwant Pawar, Bavdhane Sunita Chandrashekhar, and Vilas Ganesh Bal.

2017 BMC Poll Results

FPJ Shorts
Running For Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026? Metro 3 To Start Services At 3.30 AM To Support Runners & Early Commuters | Know Schedule
Running For Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026? Metro 3 To Start Services At 3.30 AM To Support Runners & Early Commuters | Know Schedule
Why India’s Gold Matters More Than Ever?
Why India’s Gold Matters More Than Ever?
Happy Patel Ending Explained: Vir Das Vs Mona Singh, Who Wins The Final Cook-Off? Here's What Happened In The Last Scene
Happy Patel Ending Explained: Vir Das Vs Mona Singh, Who Wins The Final Cook-Off? Here's What Happened In The Last Scene
BVA Takes Lead In Vasai–Virar Civic Polls As Counting Enters Eighth Round
BVA Takes Lead In Vasai–Virar Civic Polls As Counting Enters Eighth Round

The undivided Shiv Sena candidate Sadashiv Mane had won ward no 54 with 8363 votes in the 2017 BMC polls, while Sanika Vaze from the BJP had secured 6901 votes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Running For Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026? Metro 3 To Start Services At 3.30 AM To Support Runners &...
Running For Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026? Metro 3 To Start Services At 3.30 AM To Support Runners &...
BMC Election Results 2026 Winners List: Check Ward-Wise Names Of Candidates Who Secured Victory
BMC Election Results 2026 Winners List: Check Ward-Wise Names Of Candidates Who Secured Victory
BVA Takes Lead In Vasai–Virar Civic Polls As Counting Enters Eighth Round
BVA Takes Lead In Vasai–Virar Civic Polls As Counting Enters Eighth Round
Jalna Civic Poll 2026: Gauri Lankesh Murder Case Accused Shrikant Pangarkar Wins As Independent...
Jalna Civic Poll 2026: Gauri Lankesh Murder Case Accused Shrikant Pangarkar Wins As Independent...
Eight-Year Bonded Labour Ordeal Ends In Bhiwandi After Activists’ Intervention
Eight-Year Bonded Labour Ordeal Ends In Bhiwandi After Activists’ Intervention