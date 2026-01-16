Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026: Ex-Mayor Sunil Prabhu's Son Ankit Wins From Dindoshi's Ward No 54

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ankit Prabhu, son of former Mumbai Mayor Sunil Prabhu, has secured a decisive victory from Dindoshi’s Ward No. 54 in Goregaon in Mumbai's BMC elections. Sunil Prabhu had served as the Mayor of Mumbai from 2012 to 2014

Who was contesting from Goregoan's Ward No 54?

Apart from Ankit Prabhu (Shiv Sena UBT) and Viplav Avsare (BJP), the contestants included Mahendra Malusare Bhosale from the Aam Aadmi Party, Reshma Abu Khan of the Republican Party of India, and Rahul Subhash Thoke representing the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA). The contest also saw independent candidates Arvind Yashwant Pawar, Bavdhane Sunita Chandrashekhar, and Vilas Ganesh Bal.

2017 BMC Poll Results

The undivided Shiv Sena candidate Sadashiv Mane had won ward no 54 with 8363 votes in the 2017 BMC polls, while Sanika Vaze from the BJP had secured 6901 votes.