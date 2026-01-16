Bombay HC And Mumbai Local Courts Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Found To Be Hoax

Bombay High Court, Mumbai Courts Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Declared Hoax | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 16: The Bombay High Court and some local courts in the city received bomb threat emails on Friday, which turned out to be hoaxes after nothing suspicious was found on the premises of these institutions, officials said.

Threat emails trigger searches

The office administration at the Bombay High Court, a sessions court, and courts in Mazgaon and Bandra received threat emails in the afternoon, an official said.

Taking serious cognisance of the emails, the local police, along with the bomb detection and disposal squads (BDDS) and dog squads, conducted a thorough search. However, nothing suspicious was found, he said.

Operations resume

The buildings were evacuated for the searches, and after checks were completed, regular operations resumed, the official said.

Based on a complaint by court officials, a case will be registered at the Azad Maidan police station.

The courts have received similar threat emails in the past as well, but nothing suspicious was found, he added.

