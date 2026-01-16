 Bombay HC And Mumbai Local Courts Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Found To Be Hoax
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay HC And Mumbai Local Courts Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Found To Be Hoax

Bombay HC And Mumbai Local Courts Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Found To Be Hoax

The Bombay High Court and several Mumbai courts received bomb threat emails on Friday, prompting evacuations and searches by police and bomb squads. No suspicious items were found and the threats were declared hoax, with a case to be registered.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court, Mumbai Courts Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Declared Hoax | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 16: The Bombay High Court and some local courts in the city received bomb threat emails on Friday, which turned out to be hoaxes after nothing suspicious was found on the premises of these institutions, officials said.

Threat emails trigger searches

The office administration at the Bombay High Court, a sessions court, and courts in Mazgaon and Bandra received threat emails in the afternoon, an official said.

Taking serious cognisance of the emails, the local police, along with the bomb detection and disposal squads (BDDS) and dog squads, conducted a thorough search. However, nothing suspicious was found, he said.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP’s Tejasvee Ghosalkar Secures Staggering Victory In Dahisar Ward No 2 By Over 10,700 Votes
BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP’s Tejasvee Ghosalkar Secures Staggering Victory In Dahisar Ward No 2 By Over 10,700 Votes
Congress Alleges Mass Deletion Of Voters In Rajasthan Electoral Rolls
Congress Alleges Mass Deletion Of Voters In Rajasthan Electoral Rolls
BTS Names New Album 'Arirang': What Does That Mean?
BTS Names New Album 'Arirang': What Does That Mean?
Sohrabuddin Fake Encounter Case: Bombay HC Reserves Verdict On Appeal Against Acquittal Of 22 Accused
Sohrabuddin Fake Encounter Case: Bombay HC Reserves Verdict On Appeal Against Acquittal Of 22 Accused

Operations resume

The buildings were evacuated for the searches, and after checks were completed, regular operations resumed, the official said.

Based on a complaint by court officials, a case will be registered at the Azad Maidan police station.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Bombay HC Upholds ₹129-Crore Arbitral Award, Gives Andheri Redeveloper Final Chance To Secure...
article-image

The courts have received similar threat emails in the past as well, but nothing suspicious was found, he added.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sohrabuddin Fake Encounter Case: Bombay HC Reserves Verdict On Appeal Against Acquittal Of 22...
Sohrabuddin Fake Encounter Case: Bombay HC Reserves Verdict On Appeal Against Acquittal Of 22...
'Congress To Have Mayors In 5 Cities, 350 Corporators Across Maharashtra': Harshwardhan Sapkal
'Congress To Have Mayors In 5 Cities, 350 Corporators Across Maharashtra': Harshwardhan Sapkal
Bombay HC And Mumbai Local Courts Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Found To Be Hoax
Bombay HC And Mumbai Local Courts Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Found To Be Hoax
'Results Clarify That Maharashtra Relies On PM Modi': Devendra Fadnavis, Other BJP Leaders Celebrate...
'Results Clarify That Maharashtra Relies On PM Modi': Devendra Fadnavis, Other BJP Leaders Celebrate...
Know What's Inside Tata Mumbai Marathon's BIB Kit & Free Samples
Know What's Inside Tata Mumbai Marathon's BIB Kit & Free Samples