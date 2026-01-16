'Results Clarify That Maharashtra Relies On PM Modi': Devendra Fadnavis, Other BJP Leaders Celebrate In Mumbai As Mahayuti Continues Lead In Civic Polls

Mumbai: As the Mahayuti alliance is leading in the Maharashtra Civic polls, including Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday, January 16, said the verdict reflects people’s trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the policies of the alliance government. His statement came as the Maharashtra CM visited the party office in Nariman Point in Mumbai.

CM Fadnavis expressed confidence and said that Mahayuti is set to form government in 25 of 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai. Celebrations were held at the BJP Office at Nariman Point.

What does the current trend show?

Trends show a stellar performance by the BJP in several cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur, while it is all set to end the Thackeray stranglehold on the Brhanmumbai Municipal Corporation in alliance with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Speaking of the Mumbai BMC elections 2026, Mahayuti is currently leading in 125 seats, while Sena UBT and MNS are leading in 71 seats, and Congress is leading in 15 seats.

BJP Emerges as the Single Largest Party in Mumbai

Breaking the nearly three-decade-old dominance of the undivided Shiv Sena, the BJP also emerged as the single largest party in the BMC elections, and also triumphed in Pune. In Mumbai, the BJP is also on course to surpass the 2017 tally of 80 seats. With the BJP's victory, the narrative of Mumbai politics has moved from the traditional identity-based 'Marathi asmita' to a mandate for the BJP's plank of 'vikas' (development) and urban infrastructure.

In Nagpur, home turf of CM Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, counting trends and results for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation suggest a near-repeat of the 2017 results, leaving the Congress struggling to make significant inroads despite an aggressive campaign. In Latur, the BJP remained a distant second as the Congress won by bagging over 40 seats in the Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, elections to the 29 municipal corporations were held on January 15 after a gap of several years, with terms of most of them having ended between 2020 and 2023.

