Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Double Whammy For Ex-Gangster Arun Gawli As Elder Daughter Geeta Concedes Defeat In Byculla After Yogita

BMC Elections 2026: Gangster-Turned-Politician Arun Gawli's Daughters Geeta & Yogita File Nominations For Mumbai Civic Body Polls In Byculla |

Mumbai: In a major political blow to gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, his daughter, Geeta Gawli, was defeated by Amreen Shehzan Abrahani of the Samajwadi Party in Ward 212 in Byculla in the BMC Elections 2026. Earlier, Yogita Gawli lost to BJP candidate Rohidas Lokhande in Ward 207.

For Arun Gawli, both of his daughters, Geeta and Yogita Gawli, suffered defeats in the elections. The sisters, representing the Akhil Bharatiya Sena, founded by their father, were unable to secure victories in their respective wards.

Who Was Contesting Against Geeta Gawli In Ward 212?

Gawli was contesting against Nazia Siddique (Congress), Haldankar Sravani Vinay (MNS), Abrahani Amrin Shehzad (SP), Salvi Amita Santosh (Sambhaji Brigade Party), and Muskan Meraj Sheikh (Independent).

Geeta Gawli Declared Assets Worth ₹7 Cr

Geeta Gawli, who is contesting from the Byculla-Agripada area (ward 212) and seeking another term, has declared assets of Rs 7.26 crore, including Rs 4.70 crore in immovable properties, compared to Rs 3.38 crore during the 2019 assembly polls.

What Happened In 2017 Polls?

In the 2017 BMC Poll, Geeta Gawli had won from Ward No. 212 with 9028 votes, followed by Congress' Nazia Siddique with 5709 votes, Sonal Saigaonkar from the undivided Shiv Sena secured 2148 votes.

Geeta Gawli Confident Of Securing Fourth Term

During an exclusive interview with FPJ, she had expressed confidence about the next milestone and attributed her poise not to overconfidence, but to her record.

"My confidence comes from the work I’ve done. It’s about reaching the people and putting in the hard work on the ground," she had told FPJ.

Meanwhile, polling for 227 seats took place on January 15, recording a voter turnout of 52.94 per cent.

