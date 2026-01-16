 BMC Elections 2026 Results: Congress Reduced To Marginal Force In Mumbai, Tally Likely To Hit Record Low
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBMC Elections 2026 Results: Congress Reduced To Marginal Force In Mumbai, Tally Likely To Hit Record Low

BMC Elections 2026 Results: Congress Reduced To Marginal Force In Mumbai, Tally Likely To Hit Record Low

Trends in the BMC elections indicate Congress may be reduced to around 15 seats, its worst-ever showing in Mumbai. Failed alliances, vote fragmentation and lack of a clear campaign narrative have left the party marginalised amid BJP–Shiv Sena dominance.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 06:05 PM IST
article-image
Congress faces its worst-ever performance in the BMC as trends show the party reduced to a marginal presence in Mumbai | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 16: In what is being described as a collapse of its urban base, the Congress on Friday touched a new low in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, expecting to win a mere 15 out of the 227 seats.

Shrinking presence in BMC

The party had contested 152 seats in the elections to the country’s richest civic body, leaving the rest to its allies Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and Republican Party of India (Gavai faction).

In 2017, when the last BMC elections were held, the Congress had won 31 seats.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Congress Reduced To Marginal Force In Mumbai, Tally Likely To Hit Record Low
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Congress Reduced To Marginal Force In Mumbai, Tally Likely To Hit Record Low
NPCIL Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Starts; Check Selection Process And Other Details Here
NPCIL Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Starts; Check Selection Process And Other Details Here
BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP Wins All 3 Seats In Mumbai Where Annamalai Campaigned
BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP Wins All 3 Seats In Mumbai Where Annamalai Campaigned
Meet Adorable 'Gen Z' Princess Leonor Of Spain, 20-Year-Old Serving Ultimate Fashion Goals
Meet Adorable 'Gen Z' Princess Leonor Of Spain, 20-Year-Old Serving Ultimate Fashion Goals

The trends on Friday showed that the alliance with the Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA, RSP and RPI (Gavai) did not help the Grand Old Party, with analysts terming it a strategic misstep rather than a vote-multiplier.

Squeezed between rivals

With the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on their way to clinching control of the BMC from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, the Congress has been reduced to a marginal player.

Before the high-stakes elections, the Congress decided not to have a tie-up with its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP). It feared that joining hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena would alienate its North Indian and minority vote banks.

But the strategy seemed to have failed, political observers noted.

Instead, the party faced a double whammy as the BJP aggressively consolidated the non-Marathi Hindu votes, while the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS retained a significant chunk of anti-BJP votes, leaving the Congress squeezed in the middle.

Campaign weaknesses

In many traditional strongholds, the Congress lost ground to both the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena due to linguistic and religious polarisation and counter-polarisation.

Political observers also attributed the Congress’ rout to chronic infighting and a lack of a cohesive campaign narrative. While the BJP and the Thackeray cousins ran high-octane campaigns focused on infrastructure and Marathi identity, respectively, the Congress struggled to find a coherent theme.

“The Congress in Mumbai has become a party of individual pocket-boroughs rather than a unified force,” said a political analyst. “Without a clear face to take on the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti or a distinct agenda beyond ‘opposing everyone,’ it failed to inspire even its traditional supporters,” he said.

Vote fragmentation and leadership questions

More alarming for the Congress is the apparent shift in its core constituency. Preliminary data suggests a significant fragmentation of the Muslim and Dalit votes. AIMIM, Samajwadi Party and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar cut into the Congress’s traditional support base.

The result is likely to trigger a fresh round of demands for a leadership change. The party is currently led by MP Varsha Gaikwad in the city.

For a party that once gave Mumbai its mayors and shaped its post-independence growth, the slide to 15 seats is not just an electoral setback but a signal of its growing urban irrelevance.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai BMC Elections Results 2026: Vote Counting Begins At Multiple Centres Including Wilson...
article-image

The alliance with the VBA was expected to consolidate Dalit votes for the Congress, but Prakash Ambedkar’s party lacked the booth-level machinery and resources required for the transfer of votes, observers said.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BMC Elections 2026 Results: Congress Reduced To Marginal Force In Mumbai, Tally Likely To Hit Record...
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Congress Reduced To Marginal Force In Mumbai, Tally Likely To Hit Record...
BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP Wins All 3 Seats In Mumbai Where Annamalai Campaigned
BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP Wins All 3 Seats In Mumbai Where Annamalai Campaigned
BMC Election Results 2026 Latest Update: Check Winners List Here
BMC Election Results 2026 Latest Update: Check Winners List Here
Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026: Ex-Mayor Kishori Pednekar Wins From Lower Parel Ward 199 Amid...
Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026: Ex-Mayor Kishori Pednekar Wins From Lower Parel Ward 199 Amid...
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026 Results: Major Setback For DY CM Ajit Pawar As BJP Dominates Pune And...
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026 Results: Major Setback For DY CM Ajit Pawar As BJP Dominates Pune And...