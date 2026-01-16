 Mumbai BMC Elections Results 2026: Vote Counting Begins At Multiple Centres Including Wilson College, Kalina University | See Visuals
Vote counting for the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections began on Friday morning at 10 am across 23 centres in the city, including Wilson College and Kalina University venues. Officials are tabulating votes for all 227 wards after voting concluded on January 15, amid tight security and administrative arrangements. Results will shape control of India’s richest civic body.

Mumbai: The counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections began on Tuesday at 10 a.m. across several designated counting centres in Mumbai. Visuals shared on social media showed key locations, including Wilson College, Kalina University, and multiple other centres spread across the city. Security has been tightened at all counting venues to ensure a smooth and transparent process. In a departure from previous years, the State Election Commission (SEC) is conducting the count in phases, with only two wards being processed at a time per returning officer.

What Does Initial trend Show

In BMC Ward 194, Shiv Sena's Samadhan Sarvankar, son of Sada Sarvankar, is trailing, while Sena UBT’s Nishikant Shinde is leading by 133 votes, as per initial trends. BJP-led Mahayuti leads in 50 seats, Uddhav-Raj Thackeray alliance ahead in 30. Current trends: BJP 35, Shiv Sena 15, Shiv Sena (UBT) 25, MNS 5, Congress 10, NCP 1, Others 6.

Mumbai Voter Turnout

According to the data released by the civic body, out of the total 1.03 crore eligible voters in Mumbai, 52.94 per cent voted for the crucial 2026 BMC elections. While it was expected that voter participation would surpass the 2017 poll figures, the turnout remained low. According to data, ward number 114 in suburban Bhandup recorded the highest turnout with 64.53 per cent, while ward number 227 in south Mumbai's Colaba area reported the lowest turnout at 20.88 per cent.

Mumbai BMC Exit Polls Results 2026

CNN-News18 JVC Exit Poll: Mahayuti (138 seats), UBT + MNS (59 seats); Congress–VBA (23) seats; Others (7 seats).

Axis My India: Mahayuti (131–151 seats), Thackeray alliance (58–68 seats); Congress–VBA (12–16 seats), Others (6-12).

ABP News–DV Research: Mahayuti (107–122 seats), Sena (UBT) + MNS (68–83 seats), Congress–VBA (18–25 seats); NCP Ajit Pawar (2–4 seats); Others (8–15 seats).

Saam TV: BJP (84 seats), Shiv Sena (35 seats), Sena UBT (65 Seats), MNS (10 seats), Congress–VBA (23 seats), Ajit Pawar's NCP (3 seats), NCP-SP (2 seats), Others (3 seats).

Lokshahi: BJP (80–90 seats), Sena UBT (60–70 seats), Shinde Sena (35–40 seats), Congress (22–27 seats), MNS (7–12 seats)

