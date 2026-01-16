BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP Wins All 3 Seats In Mumbai Where Annamalai Campaigned

Left: Raj Thackeray Right: Annamalai | X

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance is currently leading in 127 of the 227 seats in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls. The saffron party is set to emerge as the single largest party. The elections saw electrifying campaigns by leaders from both the Thackeray alliance and the Mahayuti alliance.

During the campaign, former BJP Tamil Nadu chief Annamalai made a statement that sparked controversy. While campaigning in the western suburbs, Annamalai said, “Bombay is not a Maharashtra city. It is an international city.”

Responding to his remarks, MNS chief Raj Thackeray called Annamalai ‘Rasmalai’ and invoked a Shiv Sena slogan from the 1960s, “Hatao lungi, bajao pungi”, a slur historically used against south Indians in Mumbai.

“One Rasmalai came from Tamil Nadu. He said what's the connection between Mumbai and Maharashtra. What's your connection to come here? This is why Balasaheb had said ‘Hatao lungi bajao pungi’.” Raj also used another offensive term for Annamalai, calling him a ‘pimp’.

Annamalai campaigned in Ward 35, Ward 47 and Ward 19, and notably, the party reportedly emerged victorious in all three seats. Tajinder Tiwana won from ward 47 in Malad West. Tiwana is also the youth wing president of the BJP in Mumbai.

Yogesh Varma of the BJP won from ward 35 in Malad West.

Dakshata Kavthankar of the BJP won from Ward 19 in Charkop.

Meanwhile, Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam on Friday met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, as the saffron party appeared poised to emerge as the single largest party while vote counting continued for the BMC elections