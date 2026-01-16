Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026: Ex-Mayor Kishori Pednekar Wins From Lower Parel Ward 199 Amid 'False Affidavit' Allegations

Kishori Pednekar | Twitter

Mumbai: As the counting of votes for the 227 wards is underway for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls 2026 elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and former city mayor Kishori Pednekar has won from Lower Parel's Ward 199. The win comes amid the time when the Election Commission has issued a notice to Pednekar over the alleged submission of a false affidavit during the BMC polls.

Who was Kishori Pednekar contesting against in Ward 199?

The former Mumbai Mayor is contesting against Sashikala Jaiswar from BSP, Nandini Jadhav from VBA, Kusale Rajesh from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and several other Independent candidiate, including Neelam Chiplunkar, Avanti Talekar, Sakshi Patole, Pooja Pandey, Sheela Shinde, Sangeeta Shetode, and Anjali Sakhare.

All You Need To Know About Kishori Pednekar

Pednekar served as Mumbai Mayor from 2019-2022. She was elected as corporator three times in 2002, 2012 and 2017. In 2002, she was elected as corportor from Ward no 52, re-elected in 2012 from Ward 191, and in 2017, she was elected from Ward 199.

Currently, a case is also filed against Pednekar, alleging that in her affidavit, she deliberately hid and suppressed important facts such as several FIRs registered against her for serious offences. In the plea, Susie Shah, spokesperson of Shinde-led Sena, moved to the Bombay HC, challenging Pednekar's civic poll nomination, stating that multiple cases are pending against Pednekar, including one of alleged fraud committed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, in her affidavit filed, Pedenkar witnessed a 226 per cent rise in her assets, rising to Rs 5.26 crore from 1.61 crore in 2017. She had declared immovable and movable assets of Rs 4.69 crore and Rs 57 lakh, respectively.

