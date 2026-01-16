 Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026: Ex-Mayor Kishori Pednekar Wins From Lower Parel Ward 199 Amid 'False Affidavit' Allegations
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai BMC Election Results 2026: Ex-Mayor Kishori Pednekar Wins From Lower Parel Ward 199 Amid 'False Affidavit' Allegations

Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026: Ex-Mayor Kishori Pednekar Wins From Lower Parel Ward 199 Amid 'False Affidavit' Allegations

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar won the BMC 2026 election from Lower Parel’s Ward 199 as vote counting continued. Her victory comes despite the Election Commission issuing her a notice over an alleged false affidavit and a Bombay High Court plea questioning her nomination over pending cases and asset disclosures.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
Kishori Pednekar | Twitter

Mumbai: As the counting of votes for the 227 wards is underway for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls 2026 elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and former city mayor Kishori Pednekar has won from Lower Parel's Ward 199. The win comes amid the time when the Election Commission has issued a notice to Pednekar over the alleged submission of a false affidavit during the BMC polls.

Who was Kishori Pednekar contesting against in Ward 199?

The former Mumbai Mayor is contesting against Sashikala Jaiswar from BSP, Nandini Jadhav from VBA, Kusale Rajesh from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and several other Independent candidiate, including Neelam Chiplunkar, Avanti Talekar, Sakshi Patole, Pooja Pandey, Sheela Shinde, Sangeeta Shetode, and Anjali Sakhare.

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP's Tejasvee Ghosalkar Wins From Dahisar Ward No 2 Defeats Sena UBT's...
article-image

All You Need To Know About Kishori Pednekar

FPJ Shorts
Video - Muslim Man Wearing 'Taqiyah' Rinses Mouth At Golden Temple's Sarovar; Internet Divided
Video - Muslim Man Wearing 'Taqiyah' Rinses Mouth At Golden Temple's Sarovar; Internet Divided
Steve Smith Smashes 4 Consecutive Sixes In Massive 32-Run Over En Route 41-Ball Century | VIDEO
Steve Smith Smashes 4 Consecutive Sixes In Massive 32-Run Over En Route 41-Ball Century | VIDEO
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Congress Reduced To Marginal Force In Mumbai, Tally Likely To Hit Record Low
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Congress Reduced To Marginal Force In Mumbai, Tally Likely To Hit Record Low
NPCIL Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Starts; Check Selection Process And Other Details Here
NPCIL Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Starts; Check Selection Process And Other Details Here

Pednekar served as Mumbai Mayor from 2019-2022. She was elected as corporator three times in 2002, 2012 and 2017. In 2002, she was elected as corportor from Ward no 52, re-elected in 2012 from Ward 191, and in 2017, she was elected from Ward 199.

Read Also
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP-Led Mahayuti Crosses Majority Mark With Lead In 118 Seats,...
article-image

Currently, a case is also filed against Pednekar, alleging that in her affidavit, she deliberately hid and suppressed important facts such as several FIRs registered against her for serious offences. In the plea, Susie Shah, spokesperson of Shinde-led Sena, moved to the Bombay HC, challenging Pednekar's civic poll nomination, stating that multiple cases are pending against Pednekar, including one of alleged fraud committed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, in her affidavit filed, Pedenkar witnessed a 226 per cent rise in her assets, rising to Rs 5.26 crore from 1.61 crore in 2017. She had declared immovable and movable assets of Rs 4.69 crore and Rs 57 lakh, respectively.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BMC Elections 2026 Results: Congress Reduced To Marginal Force In Mumbai, Tally Likely To Hit Record...
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Congress Reduced To Marginal Force In Mumbai, Tally Likely To Hit Record...
BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP Wins All 3 Seats In Mumbai Where Annamalai Campaigned
BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP Wins All 3 Seats In Mumbai Where Annamalai Campaigned
BMC Election Results 2026 Latest Update: Check Winners List Here
BMC Election Results 2026 Latest Update: Check Winners List Here
Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026: Ex-Mayor Kishori Pednekar Wins From Lower Parel Ward 199 Amid...
Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026: Ex-Mayor Kishori Pednekar Wins From Lower Parel Ward 199 Amid...
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026 Results: Major Setback For DY CM Ajit Pawar As BJP Dominates Pune And...
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026 Results: Major Setback For DY CM Ajit Pawar As BJP Dominates Pune And...