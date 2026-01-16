Sohrabuddin Fake Encounter Case: Bombay HC Reserves Verdict On Appeal Against Acquittal Of 22 Accused

Bombay High Court reserves verdict on the appeal challenging the acquittal of all accused in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 16: The Bombay High Court on Friday reserved its verdict in the appeal challenging the acquittal of all 22 accused in the 2005 alleged fake encounter case of gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh and his aide Tulsiram Prajapati.

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad reserved the judgment in the appeal filed by Sohrabuddin’s brothers, Rubabuddin and Nayabuddin Shaikh, challenging the special court’s 2018 verdict acquitting all the accused.

Delay in hearing

The appeal was filed in April 2019 and came up for final hearing only in September 2025.

Interestingly, the prosecuting agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has not filed an appeal against the acquittal. During the hearing in the appeal on October 8, 2025, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the CBI, informed the High Court that the agency had accepted the verdict of the special CBI court, Mumbai, acquitting all 22 accused, and would not be challenging it.

Special court’s findings

The special court, in December 2018, acquitted all 22 accused, citing insufficient evidence and the prosecution’s failure to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

It observed that the prosecution had failed to establish a cogent case to suggest that there had been any conspiracy to kill Sohrabuddin and the others, or that the accused persons had any role in it.

The court also observed that the CBI had failed to prove that there existed any nexus between the officers and local politicians, some of whom were also accused in the case.

Sohrabuddin’s brothers subsequently approached the High Court against the special court’s judgment.

Background of the case

Sohrabuddin, alleged to be a gangster, was killed in November 2006 in an encounter near Ahmedabad by the Gujarat police. His wife, Kausar Bi, was also allegedly killed. Later, in December 2006, Prajapati, who was considered a key eyewitness, was killed in another alleged encounter.

The Supreme Court later handed over the probe to the CBI and transferred the trial to a special CBI court in Mumbai.

Also Watch:

Appeal seeks retrial

The appeal filed by Sohrabuddin’s brothers claimed that the trial was flawed. It cited instances where witnesses later alleged that their testimonies were not accurately recorded by the trial court. The appeal sought the quashing of the judgment and a retrial in the case.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/