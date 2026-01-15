Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Maha Minister Lodha Warns Of Police Action Against Cong's Sachin Sawant Over Voting Ink Removal Video | Video |

Mumbai: A fresh controversy has erupted during the ongoing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections after Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant alleged that the indelible ink used during voting can be easily removed, raising questions over the integrity of the polling process.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Congress leader Sachin Sawant’s Allegations, Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha says, "I feel that if they try to remove the ink, it would be illegal. I am afraid that the police might take action against them." pic.twitter.com/v1Ji6CKbd7 — IANS (@ians_india) January 15, 2026

Reacting to the allegations, Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that any attempt to tamper with the voting ink would be illegal. “I feel that if they try to remove the ink, it would be illegal. I am afraid that the police might take action against them,” Lodha stated, responding to the claims made by the Congress leader.

Congress Leader Sachin Sawant Claims Nail Polish Remover Erases Indelible Voting Ink

Sachin Sawant, after casting his vote, shared a video in which he demonstrated that the indelible ink applied on his finger could allegedly be removed using nail polish remover. In the video, Sawant claimed, “I have personally demonstrated that the ink can be removed using nail polish remover.”

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Sawant demanded immediate action against election officials, alleging serious irregularities and mismanagement during the BMC elections. “Those responsible for executing this process should be identified, and strict action must be taken against them. This is absolutely unacceptable,” he said. Sawant further claimed that the ink on both his and his wife’s fingers was easily removed using a remover.

The ink controversy has added to a growing list of complaints reported during polling day. Several voters across Mumbai alleged that when they reached their polling booths, their names were missing from the voter list or that someone else’s name appeared against their photograph.

Tech Glitches, Lapses Lead To Voting Delays

Widespread complaints of technical glitches and administrative lapses have also surfaced. Many voters reported difficulties in downloading voter slips and locating their names at polling booths despite being registered voters. Several claimed that the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) website was showing data not available, leading to confusion and frustration at help desks outside polling stations.

Social media platforms were flooded with similar grievances, with voters alleging that polling booths had been merged or shifted without adequate communication. Others said they were forced to manually search through printed electoral rolls, resulting in delays and inconvenience.

Despite the controversies, voting for the BMC elections will continue until 5:30 pm on Thursday. After polling concludes, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be moved to secure zonal centres. Counting of votes is scheduled for January 16, with results expected by the evening.

