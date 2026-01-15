 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra State Election Commission Website Down! Citizens Unable To Check Name In Voters List, Generate Polling Slips
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra State Election Commission Website Down! Citizens Unable To Check Name In Voters List, Generate Polling Slips

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra State Election Commission Website Down! Citizens Unable To Check Name In Voters List, Generate Polling Slips

Voting for the BMC elections began on Thursday but was disrupted by technical glitches as voters reported issues accessing voter slips on the SEC website. Many said their names were unavailable online despite being registered, forcing them to search printed lists at booths. The problem triggered complaints on social media amid heavy voter turnout across Mumbai.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 11:18 AM IST
article-image
(Representational Image) | File Photo

Mumbai: Polling for the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections began at 7:30 am on Thursday, January 15, 2026, ending nearly four years without an elected civic body in Mumbai. Early morning queues were witnessed across the city’s 227 wards as voters turned out to cast their ballots for around 1,700 candidates contesting the civic polls.

https://mahasecvoterlist.in/

However, the voting process was marred by technical glitches and administrative issues, with several voters reporting difficulties in downloading voter slips and locating their names at polling booths. Despite having their names registered, many voters claimed the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) website was showing 'data not available,' leaving them confused and frustrated at help desks set up outside polling stations.

Voters Took To X Expressing Displeasure

Anger over the issue spilled onto social media platform X, where users slammed the SEC for the website outage on a crucial voting day. In one post, Anish Gawande, NCP-SP national spokesperson, wrote, “Absolute circus: mahasecvoterlist.in crashed when Mumbai needs it most. Voters stuck at polling booths hunting for names in dusty printed lists like it’s 1995. This is Digital India?” He tagged the Maharashtra State Election Commission, demanding urgent action.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: Schools Up To Class 8 Closed In Prayagraj Till Jan 20 Due To Magh Mela
Uttar Pradesh: Schools Up To Class 8 Closed In Prayagraj Till Jan 20 Due To Magh Mela
Navi Mumbai Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Recorded At 8.18% So Far; Tensions Flare In Vashi, Panvel - VIDEO
Navi Mumbai Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Recorded At 8.18% So Far; Tensions Flare In Vashi, Panvel - VIDEO
Indian 78th Army Day: Where To Watch The Parade? Here's To Know Everything About Key Events And Other Important Details
Indian 78th Army Day: Where To Watch The Parade? Here's To Know Everything About Key Events And Other Important Details
Religious Miracle Or Mental Disorder? Viral Video Of Dog’s 'Parikrama' At UP Temple Leaves Locals Stunned
Religious Miracle Or Mental Disorder? Viral Video Of Dog’s 'Parikrama' At UP Temple Leaves Locals Stunned

In another post, Anish highlighted broader problems across the state, alleging that voters were unable to find their names on physical voter lists as well. “Booths have been merged. Names have been shifted. My name is on one booth, my parents are on another booth in a fully separate location. What a goddamn shame,” he wrote.

Several other users echoed similar complaints, stating that the SEC website was down and that voters were being turned away from polling stations due to the absence of voter slips or confusion over booth allocation. Some voters said they were forced to search through printed electoral rolls manually, leading to delays and inconvenience.

Meanwhile, the state government has declared a public holiday to encourage participation among Mumbai’s 1.03 crore eligible voters. The State Election Commission has deployed over 64,000 staffers and set up more than 10,000 polling stations across the city.

Read Also
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 See Early Voter Turnout At 7% In First Two Hours
article-image

Security arrangements remain tight, with over 28,000 police personnel deployed to ensure a smooth and fair voting process. Voters are also being assisted through modern facilities, including women-managed 'Pink Booths' and special arrangements for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Voting will continue until 5:30 pm today. The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will then be shifted to secure zonal centres, with counting scheduled to begin on January 16 at 10:00 am. Final results are expected by the evening.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Recorded At 8.18% So Far; Tensions Flare In Vashi, Panvel...
Navi Mumbai Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Recorded At 8.18% So Far; Tensions Flare In Vashi, Panvel...
'Mahadev Has Also Come To Vote': Ashok Pandit On Venomous Snake Being Found At Chembur Polling...
'Mahadev Has Also Come To Vote': Ashok Pandit On Venomous Snake Being Found At Chembur Polling...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Voter List Confusion Forces Voters To Visit Multiple Booths To Find Names...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Voter List Confusion Forces Voters To Visit Multiple Booths To Find Names...
Thane Businessman Loses ₹1 Crore In Instagram-Based Share Investment Scam
Thane Businessman Loses ₹1 Crore In Instagram-Based Share Investment Scam
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: Polling Centre Confusion Keeps Forest Minister Ganesh Naik Waiting For...
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: Polling Centre Confusion Keeps Forest Minister Ganesh Naik Waiting For...