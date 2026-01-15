Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 See Early Voter Turnout At 7% In First Two Hours | PTI

Mumbai: The polling for the high stakes BMC elections began on 7.30 am today, and as of 9.30 am in the two hours period a total of 6.98% voting has been recorded. Several celebrities and political leaders, apart from general public were seen queueing at the polling booths across the city.

The polling for all 227 wards is being held in a single phase today, anyone who has arrived inside the polling stations premises by 5.30 pm will be allowed to cast vote.

The overall voting is going on smoothly since morning, except couple of incidents of technical glitch in the voting machines. BMC staff information that the EVM at Chiwda gully, Lalbaug was not working due to technical issues, however, the problem has been resolved. Similar incident took place in Balmoham Vidyamandir, Dadar.

The election department has set up a total of 10,231 polling booths across Mumbai, of which 4,704 are in government premises, 782 within cooperative societies and the remaining 5,125 in private premises.

Facilities like drinking water, waiting areas, clean toilets, adequate lighting, ramps and wheelchairs will be provided at the polling booths. Each ward will have a ‘Pink Sakhi’ booth managed entirely by women, including police and security staff.

Mumbai has total 1,03,44,315, of which 55,16,707 are male, 48,26,509 female and 1,099 others.

A total of 1.68 lakh voters were found to be duplicated within the same ward or across multiple wards. Of these, 48,628 voters have already submitted Annexure 2, indicating the ward in which they will cast their vote.

