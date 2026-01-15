Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Voting Briefly Disrupted at Dadar's Balmohan Vidyamandir Polling Station Due To Technical Glitch | IANS

Mumbai: Voting was briefly disrupted at the Balmohan Vidyamandir polling station after a technical malfunction in one of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Several voters complained that the button corresponding to candidate Vishakha Raut was not responding when pressed.

Following the complaints, the voting process was halted for nearly 20 minutes, officials confirmed. Election authorities immediately inspected the machine and later replaced the faulty EVM to resume smooth polling operations.

The issue was confirmed by Deepak Sane, election representative of the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

