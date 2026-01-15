 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Voting Briefly Disrupted at Dadar's Balmohan Vidyamandir Polling Station Due To Technical Glitch
Voting at Mumbai’s Balmohan Vidyamandir polling station was briefly disrupted due to a technical malfunction in an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). Voters reported the button for candidate Vishakha Raut was unresponsive, halting the process for 20 minutes. Election officials replaced the faulty EVM, and voting resumed smoothly. Shiv Sena’s Deepak Sane confirmed the issue.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 10:04 AM IST
Mumbai:  Voting was briefly disrupted at the Balmohan Vidyamandir polling station after a technical malfunction in one of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Several voters complained that the button corresponding to candidate Vishakha Raut was not responding when pressed.

Following the complaints, the voting process was halted for nearly 20 minutes, officials confirmed. Election authorities immediately inspected the machine and later replaced the faulty EVM to resume smooth polling operations.

The issue was confirmed by Deepak Sane, election representative of the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

