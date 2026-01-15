 'Great Privilege To Participate In This Festival Of Democracy': Union Minister Piyush Goyal Casts Vote In Mumbai BMC Elections 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Great Privilege To Participate In This Festival Of Democracy': Union Minister Piyush Goyal Casts Vote In Mumbai BMC Elections 2026

'Great Privilege To Participate In This Festival Of Democracy': Union Minister Piyush Goyal Casts Vote In Mumbai BMC Elections 2026

Union Minister Piyush Goyal cast his vote in Mumbai during the Maharashtra local body elections, calling voting a “festival of democracy” and urging citizens to participate for good governance and rapid development. Polls are underway across 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai and Pune, involving 3.48 crore voters and high-stakes political contests.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 09:47 AM IST
article-image
Union Minister Piyush Goyal | X @PiyushGoyal

Mumbai: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday cast his vote along with his wife at a polling booth in Mumbai's Malabar Hills during the Maharashtra Local Body 2026 elections.

Speaking to reporters, Goyal described voting as a "festival of democracy" and said it was a privilege to participate in the process. Calling Mumbai India's financial and commercial capital, he said Mumbaikars take pride in the city and view the nation's journey toward development and prosperity through Mumbai's progress and growth.

He urged citizens to exercise their right to vote, describing it as a duty toward their beloved city. Emphasising good governance, rapid development, and the well-being of every resident, Goyal said Mumbai's success plays a crucial role in strengthening India's position on the global stage.

Read Also
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Technical Glitch Disrupts Early Voting At Lalbaug’s Chiwda Gully;...
article-image
Read Also
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Casts Vote In Nagpur Municipal Corporation...
article-image

Union Minister Piyush Goyal's Statement

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: Hema Malini Says 'Achi Hawa Chahiye', Shares Vision for a Better Mumbai While Casting Her Vote- Watch VIDEO
BMC Elections 2026: Hema Malini Says 'Achi Hawa Chahiye', Shares Vision for a Better Mumbai While Casting Her Vote- Watch VIDEO
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Hit By Confusion Over Voting Slips, Mumbaikars Leave Polling Booths Without Voting After Record Mismatch
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Hit By Confusion Over Voting Slips, Mumbaikars Leave Polling Booths Without Voting After Record Mismatch
Mumbai: Consumer Commission Holds Amazon India Liable For Defective Product Sale; Orders Compensation For Faulty TV
Mumbai: Consumer Commission Holds Amazon India Liable For Defective Product Sale; Orders Compensation For Faulty TV
Mumbai: MahaRERA Integrates With 481 Planning Authorities For Real-Time Verification Of Commencement Certificates
Mumbai: MahaRERA Integrates With 481 Planning Authorities For Real-Time Verification Of Commencement Certificates

"It is a great privilege to participate in this festival of democracy. Mumbai is India's financial and commercial capital. We are all proud to be Mumbaikars. We see the future of a developed and prosperous nation through the lens of Mumbai's progress and growth. I appeal to every Mumbaikar to exercise their right to vote as a duty towards their beloved city for good governance, for fast-paced progress, for ensuring the well-being of every resident of Mumbai and to guarantee India's success on the global stage, which starts from Mumbai," Piyush Goyal said.

About The Civic Body Elections

Twenty-nine municipal corporations across Maharashtra go to the polls today as a high-voltage campaign comes to an end, setting the stage for a decisive political contest in key urban centres including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena are contesting the civic elections as allies under the Mahayuti banner, except in Pune, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has chosen to fight independently in most corporations.

Read Also
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Senior Citizens & Persons With Disabilities Exercise Their Right To Vote...
article-image

However, in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, both NCP factions have come together under a joint manifesto.

The main political battle remains centred on Mumbai and Pune, where the BJP-led Mahayuti will face the united Thackeray camp, as just ahead of the Civic poll, both parties' Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray joined hands on the issue of Marathi Manus in a high-stakes fight for control of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country's richest civic body. The last BMC elections were held in 2017.

In Pune, in a major political realignment, both factions of the NCP came together just before the civic polls for the PMC, following a split in 2023. Ajit Pawar joined hands with Sharad Pawar again and contested against the NDA partner BJP in Pune, whereas Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shidne opted to go solo in PMC after failing to set up an acceptable seat-sharing formula with BJP.

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar, Actor Akshay Kumar Among Early Voters Cast...
article-image

According to the State Election Commission, a total of 3.48 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots to decide the fate of 15,908 candidates contesting 2,869 seats across 893 wards in 29 municipal corporations. A total of 39092 Polling centre has been set up across the state.

Polling will be held on January 15 from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, with vote counting scheduled to begin on Friday, January 16.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Hit By Confusion Over Voting Slips, Mumbaikars Leave Polling Booths...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Hit By Confusion Over Voting Slips, Mumbaikars Leave Polling Booths...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 See Early Voter Turnout At 7% In First Two Hours
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 See Early Voter Turnout At 7% In First Two Hours
Mumbai: Consumer Commission Holds Amazon India Liable For Defective Product Sale; Orders...
Mumbai: Consumer Commission Holds Amazon India Liable For Defective Product Sale; Orders...
Mumbai: MahaRERA Integrates With 481 Planning Authorities For Real-Time Verification Of Commencement...
Mumbai: MahaRERA Integrates With 481 Planning Authorities For Real-Time Verification Of Commencement...
BMC Elections 2026: Elderly Voters Lead From The Front, Turn Up Early At Mumbai Polling Stations |...
BMC Elections 2026: Elderly Voters Lead From The Front, Turn Up Early At Mumbai Polling Stations |...