Mumbai: BMC collects total fine of Rs 28 lakh from people for not wearing face masks on Sunday

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday collected a total fine of Rs 28 lakhs from 14,000 people who were caught without face masks in public spaces.

This comes in light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases being reported in Maharashtra during the last few days.

As per a statement, the total fine collected is Rs 32,41,14,800 and the total number of persons fined for mask violations is 16,02,536 as of Sunday.

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 6,971 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day count in nearly four months.