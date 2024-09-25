Mumbai: BMC Advances Plans For New 910 MLD Water Filtration Plant At Panjrapur To Boost Water Supply

BMC constructing new water filtration plant at Panjrapur | FPJ

The BMC is moving forward with plans to construct a new water filtration plant at Panjrapur, which will have a capacity of 910 million liters per day (MLD). This facility is intended to enhance the city's water supply system, which currently includes treatment at the existing plants in Panjrapur handling approximately 1,365 MLD.

The BMC supplies 3,900 ML of water daily to Mumbai from seven lakes - Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna Vehar, Tulsi and Bhatsa, primarily through the water treatment plants at Panjrapur and Bhandup Complex.

BMC constructing new water filtration plant at Panjrapur |

BMC workers in the process constructing new water filtration plant at Panjrapur | FPJ

BMC constructing new water filtration plant at Panjrapur | FPJ

The Panjrapur plant has been modernised with new equipment for better water treatment. Since last year, the civic body has started recycling an excess of up to 40 million litres which was wasted in drains. Additionally, the BMC has decided to install a new plant at Panjrapur with a capacity of 910 MLD. Accordingly, a tender has been invited for installation of the new plant on Tuesday.

BMC constructing new water filtration plant at Panjrapur | FPJ

filtration plant | FPJ

This year, the BMC has started constructing a new water treatment plant at the Bhandup complex. At present there are two units of 1,910 MLD and 900 MLD in the plant, out of which the larger unit was constructed in 1979. However, the existing plant is aging and needs to be replaced. The new facility will have a capacity of 2,000 MLD and is estimated to cost around Rs. 2,000 crores. It is expected to be completed in the next four years to replace the old plant.

"Over the past decade, the demand for water supply has risen significantly. Urbanisation and ongoing infrastructure projects have led to leakages in supply pipelines, often resulting in water contamination. To address this issue, we have decided to create an additional filter unit that will utilise the latest technology to remove contaminants effectively," said a senior civic official.