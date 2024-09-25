 Mumbai: BMC Advances Plans For New 910 MLD Water Filtration Plant At Panjrapur To Boost Water Supply
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Advances Plans For New 910 MLD Water Filtration Plant At Panjrapur To Boost Water Supply

Mumbai: BMC Advances Plans For New 910 MLD Water Filtration Plant At Panjrapur To Boost Water Supply

The BMC supplies 3,900 ML of water daily to Mumbai from seven lakes - Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna Vehar, Tulsi and Bhatsa, primarily through the water treatment plants at Panjrapur and Bhandup Complex.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 12:01 AM IST
article-image
BMC constructing new water filtration plant at Panjrapur | FPJ

The BMC is moving forward with plans to construct a new water filtration plant at Panjrapur, which will have a capacity of 910 million liters per day (MLD). This facility is intended to enhance the city's water supply system, which currently includes treatment at the existing plants in Panjrapur handling approximately 1,365 MLD. 

The BMC supplies 3,900 ML of water daily to Mumbai from seven lakes - Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna Vehar, Tulsi and Bhatsa, primarily through the water treatment plants at Panjrapur and Bhandup Complex.

BMC constructing new water filtration plant at Panjrapur

BMC constructing new water filtration plant at Panjrapur |

BMC workers in the process constructing new water filtration plant at Panjrapur

BMC workers in the process constructing new water filtration plant at Panjrapur | FPJ

BMC constructing new water filtration plant at Panjrapur

BMC constructing new water filtration plant at Panjrapur | FPJ

The Panjrapur plant has been modernised with new equipment for better water treatment. Since last year, the civic body has started recycling an excess of up to 40 million litres which was wasted in drains. Additionally, the BMC has decided to install a new plant at Panjrapur with a capacity of 910 MLD.  Accordingly, a tender has been invited for installation of the new plant on Tuesday. 

BMC constructing new water filtration plant at Panjrapur

BMC constructing new water filtration plant at Panjrapur | FPJ

filtration plant

filtration plant | FPJ

Read Also
ATTENTION! No Water Supply In Parts Of Andheri, Vile Parle & Jogeshwari On Sept 19-20; Check BMC...
article-image

This year, the BMC has started constructing a new water treatment plant at the Bhandup complex. At present there are two units of 1,910 MLD and 900 MLD in the plant, out of which the larger unit was constructed in 1979. However, the existing plant is aging and needs to be replaced. The new facility will have a capacity of 2,000 MLD and is estimated to cost around Rs. 2,000 crores. It is expected to be completed in the next four years to replace the old plant. 

FPJ Shorts
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal Promises Free Electricity, Schools, And Mohalla Clinics During Sirsa Roadshow; VIDEO
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal Promises Free Electricity, Schools, And Mohalla Clinics During Sirsa Roadshow; VIDEO
GST Crackdown Leads To Over 10,000 Shell Companies Involved In ₹10,179 Crore Evasion
GST Crackdown Leads To Over 10,000 Shell Companies Involved In ₹10,179 Crore Evasion
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Faces Tough Multi-Corner Contest In Jat-Dominated Julana Constituency
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Faces Tough Multi-Corner Contest In Jat-Dominated Julana Constituency
Imprisonment Does Not Restrict An Individual’s Right To Pursue Education: HC Allows Elgar Parishad Accused To Take Admission In Siddharth Law College
Imprisonment Does Not Restrict An Individual’s Right To Pursue Education: HC Allows Elgar Parishad Accused To Take Admission In Siddharth Law College
Read Also
Mumbai: BMC's Sewage Testing Lab Earns NABL Accreditation, Aims to Repurpose Treated Water For...
article-image

"Over the past decade, the demand for water supply has risen significantly. Urbanisation and ongoing infrastructure projects have led to leakages in supply pipelines, often resulting in water contamination. To address this issue, we have decided to create an additional filter unit that will utilise the latest technology to remove contaminants effectively," said a senior civic official. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Imprisonment Does Not Restrict An Individual’s Right To Pursue Education: HC Allows Elgar Parishad...

Imprisonment Does Not Restrict An Individual’s Right To Pursue Education: HC Allows Elgar Parishad...

Mumbai: BMC Advances Plans For New 910 MLD Water Filtration Plant At Panjrapur To Boost Water Supply

Mumbai: BMC Advances Plans For New 910 MLD Water Filtration Plant At Panjrapur To Boost Water Supply

Profiles Of Justice Nitin Jamdar & Justice KR Shriram As They Take On Chief Justice Roles

Profiles Of Justice Nitin Jamdar & Justice KR Shriram As They Take On Chief Justice Roles

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Deceased Accused Akshay Shinde's Father Moves Bombay HC, Demands SIT...

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Deceased Accused Akshay Shinde's Father Moves Bombay HC, Demands SIT...

Mira Bhayandar: Broken Manhole Near GCC International School Raises Safety Concerns Amid MBMC's...

Mira Bhayandar: Broken Manhole Near GCC International School Raises Safety Concerns Amid MBMC's...