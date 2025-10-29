Mumbai News: Intoxicated Man Attempts Suicide At Dadar Railway Station; Alert Cops Save Him In Time (Video)

The alert cop who saved the intoxicated man |

A shocking incident unfolded at Mumbai’s Dadar railway station on October 26, when a 30-year-old intoxicated man attempted to end his life. CCTV footage revealed that the man first tried to stab himself and then attempted to jump in front of a moving train.

Two alert personnel Railway Police Constable Swapnil Popere and Home Guard Rahul Yadav acted swiftly, pulling the man to safety in the nick of time. The video of their heroic intervention has since gone viral on social media.

Incident Sparks Panic at Crowded Platform

According to the Dadar Railway Police, the incident took place around 1.15 p.m. on platform number 12, when the man, seemingly under the influence of an intoxicating substance, was seen attempting to harm himself with a sharp object.

When he suddenly tried to jump onto the tracks as a train approached, the police personnel rushed forward and dragged him back, preventing a major tragedy.

Witnesses said that panic gripped the platform, one of the busiest on both the Central and Western Railway lines, as commuters watched the tense moments unfold.

Heroic Intervention Captured on CCTV

In the CCTV footage, the two officers are seen trying to calm the man down before he lunges toward the edge of the platform. The home guard quickly chased and restrained him, while Constable Popere assisted in holding him back.

Despite the man’s resistance, the officers maintained control until he finally calmed down, earning praise from onlookers and netizens alike for their presence of mind and bravery.

Man Under Treatment; Motive Still Unknown

Police said the man was immediately taken to Sion Hospital for medical treatment.

“He was heavily intoxicated and unable to even reveal his name. We are trying to determine the reason behind his act,” said a police officer.

The Dadar Railway Police have launched further investigations into the incident.