Mumbai: BMC's Sewage Testing Lab Earns NABL Accreditation, Aims to Repurpose Treated Water For Non-Potable Uses

The municipal sewage testing laboratory was accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) on September 13. This accreditation underscores the civic body's commitment to high standards, with water being rigorously tested across 22 parameters. The civic body's objective is to ensure that treated water is repurposed for non-potable uses rather than being discharged into the sea.

The BMC operates sewage treatment plants at Colaba, Worli, Bandra, Malad, Ghatkopar, and Bhandup. These facilities treat approximately 2,464 million litres of sewage at a primary level before it is released into creeks, rivers, and the Arabian Sea. In an effort to conserve drinking water, the BMC is considering the use of treated water for non-potable purposes within the city. They advocate for the establishment of sewage treatment projects in large residential complexes, where recycled water can be utilised for activities such as gardening and toilet flushing.

The BMC’s sewage treatment laboratory, operational since 1935, plays a crucial role in this process. The laboratory’s rigorous testing on 22 parameters ensures the recycled water meets high standards for reuse.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Joshi highlighted, "The NABL accreditation significantly boosts the credibility of the BMC's sewage treatment laboratory reports, making them reliable both nationally and internationally. This accreditation guarantees that our reports on recycled water from sewage treatment projects are officially validated. Furthermore, the laboratory's enhanced testing capacity is anticipated to generate additional revenue."