 Mumbai: BMC's Sewage Testing Lab Earns NABL Accreditation, Aims to Repurpose Treated Water For Non-Potable Uses
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC's Sewage Testing Lab Earns NABL Accreditation, Aims to Repurpose Treated Water For Non-Potable Uses

Mumbai: BMC's Sewage Testing Lab Earns NABL Accreditation, Aims to Repurpose Treated Water For Non-Potable Uses

The BMC operates sewage treatment plants at Colaba, Worli, Bandra, Malad, Ghatkopar, and Bhandup. These facilities treat approximately 2,464 million litres of sewage at a primary level before it is released into creeks, rivers, and the Arabian Sea.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 02:03 AM IST
article-image
BMC office | File image

The municipal sewage testing laboratory was accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) on September 13. This accreditation underscores the civic body's commitment to high standards, with water being rigorously tested across 22 parameters. The civic body's objective is to ensure that treated water is repurposed for non-potable uses rather than being discharged into the sea.

The BMC operates sewage treatment plants at Colaba, Worli, Bandra, Malad, Ghatkopar, and Bhandup. These facilities treat approximately 2,464 million litres of sewage at a primary level before it is released into creeks, rivers, and the Arabian Sea. In an effort to conserve drinking water, the BMC is considering the use of treated water for non-potable purposes within the city. They advocate for the establishment of sewage treatment projects in large residential complexes, where recycled water can be utilised for activities such as gardening and toilet flushing.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Sewage Flows Over Graves At St. Peter’s Cemetery In Worli
article-image

The BMC’s sewage treatment laboratory, operational since 1935, plays a crucial role in this process. The laboratory’s rigorous testing on 22 parameters ensures the recycled water meets high standards for reuse.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Directs UDD Secy To Probe Into Raw Sewage Flowing Into Thane Creek
article-image

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Joshi highlighted, "The NABL accreditation significantly boosts the credibility of the BMC's sewage treatment laboratory reports, making them reliable both nationally and internationally. This accreditation guarantees that our reports on recycled water from sewage treatment projects are officially validated. Furthermore, the laboratory's enhanced testing capacity is anticipated to generate additional revenue."

FPJ Shorts
Chhattisgarh Coal Levy Scam: ED Attaches Over 50 Properties Of Suspended Deputy Secretary Saumya Chaurasia
Chhattisgarh Coal Levy Scam: ED Attaches Over 50 Properties Of Suspended Deputy Secretary Saumya Chaurasia
Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Government Allocates ₹70 Crore For Promotional Campaign
Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Government Allocates ₹70 Crore For Promotional Campaign
Mumbai: 2 Candidates Disqualified For Cheating After Breaking Records In Jail Police Recruitment 1,600-Meter Run
Mumbai: 2 Candidates Disqualified For Cheating After Breaking Records In Jail Police Recruitment 1,600-Meter Run
Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT Files First Application For 2024 Dussehra Rally At Shivaji Park
Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT Files First Application For 2024 Dussehra Rally At Shivaji Park

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Government Allocates ₹70 Crore For Promotional...

Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Government Allocates ₹70 Crore For Promotional...

Mumbai: 2 Candidates Disqualified For Cheating After Breaking Records In Jail Police Recruitment...

Mumbai: 2 Candidates Disqualified For Cheating After Breaking Records In Jail Police Recruitment...

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT Files First Application For 2024 Dussehra Rally At Shivaji Park

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT Files First Application For 2024 Dussehra Rally At Shivaji Park

Chhattisgarh Finance Minister OP Chaudhary Calls For Increased Budget Spending To Boost Development

Chhattisgarh Finance Minister OP Chaudhary Calls For Increased Budget Spending To Boost Development

Mumbai: 68-Year-Old Woman Dies In Apartment Fire At Mulund's Opal Building; Suspected Suicide

Mumbai: 68-Year-Old Woman Dies In Apartment Fire At Mulund's Opal Building; Suspected Suicide