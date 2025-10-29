 Indian Navy Launches 'Suraksha Kavach' Pendants For Specially-Abled Children And Seniors Under Project Chetna
Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 01:35 AM IST
article-image

The Indian Navy has introduced AI-powered ‘Suraksha Kavach’ pendants for specially-abled children at Sankalp Schools and elderly members of the naval community to help locate missing individuals and reunite them with their families using smart technology.

The initiative is being implemented by the Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA) in collaboration with the Mumbai-based Ridlan AI Foundation.

Technology Meets Welfare Through Project Chetna

‘Suraksha Kavach’ is an innovative QR code-based pendant developed under Project Chetna, which focuses on identifying and assisting individuals with memory impairment and special needs children.

On October 17, an MoU was signed between NWWA President Shashi Tripathi and Commodore Vijay Kumar Jha of Naval Welfare with Akshay Ridlan, founder of Ridlan AI Foundation. The agreement formalizes the Navy’s plan to introduce these pendants across 20 Sankalp Schools run for specially-abled children, as well as for senior citizens in the naval community.

Digital Safety Shield for Children and the Elderly

Under this partnership, Project Chetna will distribute customised QR pendants that securely store essential identification and medical details. These pendants act as a digital safety shield, enabling quick access to crucial information during emergencies and ensuring timely assistance.

article-image

“The initiative blends compassion with technology, enabling inclusive welfare and safety for our most vulnerable citizens,” said a Navy official.

Empowering Through Smart Identity Solutions

The Suraksha Kavach program has already empowered thousands of specially-abled individuals, persons with disabilities, and senior citizens, enhancing their safety, independence, and dignity.

It specifically targets elderly citizens affected by dementia and Alzheimer’s, helping families and caregivers locate them swiftly in case they go missing.

