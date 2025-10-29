Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹11,000 Crore Relief For Rain-Hit Farmers; CM Fadnavis Orders Disbursal Within 15 Days | X - @mieknathshinde

The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved the disbursal of ₹11,000 crore within the next 15 days to farmers whose crops and soil were damaged due to heavy rains and floods across the state.

This amount is part of the ₹32,000-crore relief package earlier announced by the government. So far, ₹8,000 crore has already been distributed to affected farmers. Fadnavis directed officials to deposit the newly sanctioned amount directly into farmers’ bank accounts within the stipulated timeframe.

40 Lakh Farmers to Benefit from Fresh Relief Allocation

According to official data, nearly 40 lakh farmers will benefit from the ongoing relief package.

“The government stands firmly behind the farmers affected by excessive rains. There is no shortage of funds for relief measures,”

said CM Fadnavis after the Cabinet meeting.

He further instructed that the aid should reach at least 90% of farmers in affected districts within 15 days.

Farmers with Larger Landholdings to Get Full Compensation

Fadnavis clarified that farmers who previously received compensation for only two hectares of land would now receive additional financial aid for the remaining area as well.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that technical and procedural issues, such as multiple bank accounts, incorrect records, or incomplete e-KYC, had caused some delays in fund transfers.

“Efforts are being made to ensure that no eligible farmer is left out, and no ineligible person receives the aid,” he stated.

CM Pulls Up Officials Over Delay in Aid Distribution

During the Cabinet meeting, Fadnavis reportedly expressed displeasure over the slow pace of relief disbursal in several districts. Sources said the CM reprimanded officials after learning that payments were delayed as some district collectors were on leave during Diwali.

“The Chief Minister made it clear that such excuses will not be tolerated in the future,” said a senior official.

Fadnavis directed the Chief Secretary to hold district officers accountable and ensure timely payments. He emphasised that the overall responsibility for transferring funds rests with the Chief Secretary and district administrations.