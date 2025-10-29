Nalasopara Drug Factory Busted: Police Informer Munna Shaikh Exposed As Mastermind Behind ₹14-Crore MD Racket

Police Informer Munna Shaikh |

Mumbai: In a shocking twist in the ₹14-crore drug factory case unearthed by Tilak Nagar Police in Nalasopara East’s Pelhar area, investigators have discovered that the factory was allegedly being operated by local police informer and gala owner Munna Shaikh.

According to police sources, Shaikh had set up the MD (mephedrone) manufacturing unit under the guise of another accused, Sohel Khan, who acted as a frontman. While Khan appeared to manage operations, Shaikh was the real mastermind orchestrating the racket from behind the scenes. He had officially rented out his gala to Khan only to conceal his own role in the illegal activity.

Sixth Arrest in the Case; Key Links Under Probe

Following the revelation, the Mumbai Police arrested Munna Shaikh, marking the sixth arrest in the case. He was produced before the court, and investigators are now interrogating him to trace further connections within the network and identify others involved in the drug syndicate.

Factory Operated Near Police Station, Raising Suspicion of Collusion

What makes the case even more startling is that the drug factory was located barely one kilometre from Pelhar Police Station, yet no action was taken despite its close proximity.

Sources indicate that Shaikh, who frequently visited police stations as an informer, may have been operating the unit with the knowledge or possible collusion of local police officials. This angle is now being closely examined by the investigation team.

Distribution Strategy Designed to Evade Detection

Further investigations have revealed that the syndicate deliberately distributed MD in small batches to avoid detection. These consignments were transported by road and rail to Mumbai, where they were primarily supplied to areas such as Govandi, Chembur, and other eastern suburbs.

Local peddlers then distributed the narcotics further across the city, forming a multi-layered distribution network.

Daily Production Estimated at 10 kg

Police sources disclosed that the factory produced up to 10 kilograms of MD daily. Once a batch was sold, production would immediately resume for the next consignment.

On October 26, the Tilak Nagar Police conducted a pre-dawn raid at the Pelhar unit, seizing MD drugs worth ₹14 crore and exposing one of the most well-concealed narcotics operations in recent times.

Investigation Continues Into Police Links and Wider Network

The Mumbai Police continue to probe the extent of Shaikh’s connections, focusing particularly on potential police involvement and financial trails that supported the operation.