Mumbai: BJP MLA T Raja Singh Lodh Asks Indians To Elect 50 Staunch Hindu MPs For Hindu Rashtra

BJP MLA T Raja Singh Lodh Asks Indians To Elect 50 Staunch Hindu MPs For Hindu Rashtra |

Telangana member of legislative assembly T Raja Singh Lodh asked Indians to elect 50 staunch Hindu parliamentarians to demand Hindu Rashtra in the parliament. The legislator was addressing a session on ‘Resolve to make the ultimate sacrifice for the Hindu Rashtra’ as part of the ‘Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav’.

The 12th edition of Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav, organised by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, came to an end on Sunday. Around 2,000 delegates from over 350 organisations from across the world joined the week-long global convention at Shri Ramnath Devasthan in Goa’s Ponda.

On the concluding day, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Telangana’s Goshamal T Raja Singh Lodh tagged Hindu politicians, who turn secular after winning elections, as useless for establishing Hindu Rashtra. He asked people to elect 50 staunch Hindu member of parliaments to demand a Hindu Rashtra in the Lok Sabha.

Lodh said, “Such secular MPs who become secular after election results will oppose the demand for the Hindu Rashtra. Hence, it is imperative to elect 50 staunch Hindu MPs who will fearlessly demand Hindu Rashtra in the Parliament.”

While addressing a session on ‘Resolve to make the ultimate sacrifice (body, mind, wealth, and life) for the Hindu Rashtra’ as part of the global conclave, he asked Hindu youth to study hard and assume important positions in the administrative system to contribute meaningfully to the cause of establishing the Hindu Rashtra.

“There is a wider conspiracy at play since Independence, called the appeasement politics, which has virtually crippled our Hindu Bharat. As a result, even the administrative officers and national leaders have mostly turned against Hindus and deliberately trouble those selflessly working for Hindu Rashtra and Dharma. As devout Hindus and responsible citizens of this country, convince the younger generation to assume important positions in the current administrative system,” he added.

BJP leader and Supreme Court advocate Ashwini Upadhyay demanded immediate termination of government schemes to minorities alleging religious conversions. While addressing a session on ‘Protecting Hindutva – the core ideology of Hindu Dharma, he alleged that the minority welfare schemes supported by the union government and various state governments become instrumental in conversion of Hindus.

“The union government supports nearly 200 schemes aimed exclusively at minorities. If we add the schemes supported by the states, the tally reaches 500. In addition, there are some other schemes aimed at the overall welfare of minorities. The irony is that these minority schemes get funded by the tax revenue from the Hindu taxpayers. Hence, these schemes are instruments to support the religious conversion of the ‘poor’ Hindus funded by the ‘rich’ Hindus. Hence, the Union Government should immediately stop the so-called minority welfare schemes that promote religious conversions in India,” he said.