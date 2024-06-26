Goa: Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Passes Resolution To Suspend Asaduddin Owaisi For Hailing Palestine, Seeks Future Electoral Ban |

Mumbai: The Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav passed a resolution during its global convention to disqualify Asaduddin Owaisi for hailing Palestine while taking oath as a Member of Parliament to the 18th Lok Sabha. The convention also demanded to permanently debarred Owaisi from contesting elections in India.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Bhagyanagar-Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has found himself in a self-made controversy after he hailed war-torn Palestine while taking the oath as a Lok Sabha MP on Tuesday. The five-time MP has faced flak over his remarks, especially from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party members.

While many politicians have demanded Owaisi’s suspension for “demonstrating adherence to a foreign state”, the Vaishvik Hindu rashtra Mahotsav passed a resolution in its ongoing global convention to suspend him. Hindus participating in the 12th edition of Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav at Goa’s Ponda unanimously condemned his act and passed a resolution that demanded his disqualification as soon as possible.

“Article 102 D of the Constitution of India states that a person shall be disqualified from being a member of either House of Parliament if he shows allegiance to a foreign State. It’s not only treason to flaunt allegiance to a foreign State while taking an oath to serve this Nation, but also a national insult,” the resolution stated.

The resolution was passed on the third day of the week-long global convention which is supposed to host over 2000 delegates from across the country. Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, which has organised this convention, will share the resolution with the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs for his deliberation with expectations of disciplinary action against Owaisi.

The Hindus gathered at the convention enthusiastically chanted ‘Har Har Mahadev’ in support of this resolution and also demanded that Owaisi be permanently debarred from contesting elections in India. “It will set a wrong precedent if no strict action is taken against such anti-national individuals, and that may lead to slogans of ‘Jai Hamas’ or ‘Jai Pakistan’ being raised in future in the Parliament,” a spokesperson said.

While opposing Owaisi’s act, the convention also appreciated BJP’s MP from Bareily Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar for chanting 'Jai Hindu Rashtra' and ‘Jai Bharat’ while taking oath during the same session. Ramesh Shinde, national spokesperson of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, said, “We welcome this positive move by the honourable MP”.