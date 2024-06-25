Goa's Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav Demands Rehabilitation Of Kashmiri Pandits, Advocates Propagation Of Sanatan Dharma |

Mumbai: The Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav demanded from the union government to act on the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley claiming that the genocide of Hindus in the Kashmir valley continues unabated. Hindu activists at the convention plan on propagation of Sanatan Dharma in Kashmir Valley as the first step towards establishing a Hindu Rashtra.

The convention on Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav was inaugurated on Monday at Shri Ramnath Devasthan in Goa’s Ponda. The 12th edition of this annual convention organised by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti is supposed to be attended by over 2,000 delegates from over 350 Hindu organisations from across the world.

On the second day of the convention, delegates discussed the violence in Kashmir with the perspective of Hindus being targeted in the Kashmir valley. Vithal Chowdhary, president of Youth For Panun Kashmir, claimed that even today Hindus are being targeted and killed in Kashmir and now the terrorist attacks have shifted to Jammu. He demanded that the union government should act on the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Hindus.

“The rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits is possible only with the creation of 'Panun Kashmir’ (our own Kashmir). Indians and those belonging to Sanatan Hindu Dharma will play an important role in the establishment of 'Panun Kashmir'. Like all the Hindus who had earlier come together and launched the campaign 'Ek Bharat Abhiyan, Chalo Kashmir Ki Aur’ (One India campaign, let’s go to Kashmir), it needs to be implemented once again,” Chowdhary said.

He also alleged that Hindus are the most vulnerable group in the Kashmir Valley and are suffering from genocide. He suggested that the first step towards establishing the’ Hindu Rashtra’ would be the propagation of Sanatan Dharma in Kashmir Valley through the medium of Youth for Panun Kashmir.

On the other hand, Swami Nirgunananda Puri, treasurer and branch secretary of International Vedanta Society, Kolkata, said that the Indian traditions and culture had suffered irreparable damage during the Communist rule in Bengal and due to that many villages in the state are becoming empty of Hindu population.

“Tribals, scheduled castes & tribes are alienated from Hindu Dharma. They are being told that they are not Hindus which is why the Hindu society is being divided. The solution is to make our villages self-sufficient; so also we should try to give education on Dharma to Hindus and thereby, increase their sensitivity towards Hindu Dharma, temples, etc,” he said.