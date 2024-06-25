Goa's Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav Convenes Amid Controversy Over MPs' Alleged Links And False Allegations Against Hinduism |

Mumbai: The Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav expressed concerns regarding the election of Amritpal Singh in the Lok Sabha elections, alleging his links with Pakistan’s ISI and separatist leader Rashid Engineer. The inaugural day of the convention in Goa also expressed concerns regarding false allegations against Sanatana Dharma and Hindu Rashtra.

The convention on Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav was inaugurated on Monday at Shri Ramnath Devasthan in Goa’s Ponda with blowing of conch and recitation of vedamantras. The 12th edition of this annual convention organised by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti is supposed to be attended by over 2,000 delegates from over 350 Hindu organisations from across the world.

At the inaugural session of the convention, concerns were raised at the election of Amritpal Singh for being elected as a Member of Parliament from the Khadoor Sahib constituency of Punjab. Accusing Singh of being a pro-Khalistani leader, Charudatta Pingale, the national guide of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, alleged that he has links with Pakistan’s ISI. He also expressed concerns regarding the election of Rashid Engineer, accusing him of being a separatist who finances terrorism in Kashmir.

“Such separatists getting elected using secular democracy is ringing alarm bells for the nation. Additionally, Hindu Rashtra and Sanatan Dharma are being targeted and many false allegations are being made, which is creating confusion among Hindus. We have established Hindu Vicharak Sangh which will refute false allegations made by the media and politicians through different narratives and tool kits,” said Pingale.

The convention also expressed that promotion of a Hindu business model is the need of the hour. It pressed on issuing Om Shuddha certificate to Hindu shopkeepers against the Halal certification.

Ranjit Savarkar, working president of Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak, said, “This fight now is not of traditional nature but of modern nature. The economic weapons are of utmost importance in this fight. In order to counter the parallel economy created by Muslims through Halal certification, we have with us the initiative of 'Om Shuddha Certificate'. The campaign commenced from Trimbakeshwar in Nashik so that the devotees get pure Prasad.”

On this occasion, various spiritual texts were released including a Marathi booklet 'Taking care of Patients as part of Spiritual Practice' and 'Knowledge about the various facets of the science of Spirituality', Telugu text 'Atonements to eliminate the harmful effects of sins' and 'Merits-demerits - Types and effects', and a Tamil text on ‘Importance of the Guru’.