Mumbai: Hindu Janjagruti Samiti To Organise Convention For A Global Hindu Rashtra

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, which launched the initiative of Hindu Rashtra 25 years ago, has launched a campaign aiming to establish a Global Hindu Rashtra in the world. The organisation will host a week-long Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav in Goa to discuss issues like anti-religion narratives, constitutional narratives to establish Hindu Rashtra, protection of Hindutva and Land Jihad among others.

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, a not-for-profit organisation working towards upholding, educating and awakening of Hindu religion in the masses, will organise its twelfth All India Hindu Rashtra Convention from June 24 to 30 in Goa.

However, with an idea to establish a Hindu Rashtra in the entire world, the organisation has named the convention as Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav (Global Hindu Rashtra Festival).

The week-long conclave that will be held at Shri Ramnath Devasthan in Goa’s Ponda, will include seminars by experts on various topics related to the Hindu Rashtra, as well as group discussions to determine the actual common action program.

The conclave will also cover key topics like ideological security of sanatan dharma, countering anti-religion and anti-national narratives, measures to protect Hindu society, constitutional efforts for establishing the Hindu Rashtra, measures to protect temple culture, protection of Hindutva globally, challenges posed by Halal economy to the nation's economy, land jihad, Kashi-Mathura liberation and encroachments on forts.

Satish Kochrekar, the spokesperson of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, informed that the organisation aims to put an idea of a global Hindu Rashtra and therefore, it has also invited representatives from various countries. Apart from 2,000 people that have been invited from over 350 Hindu organisations across India, the convention will also be joined by representatives from USA, England, South Africa, Ghana, Nepal and Bangladesh.

“The construction of Ram Temple after 500 years is the first step towards Hindu Rashtra. There is an urgent necessity to develop a Hindu ecosystem. However, our idea of Hindu Rashtra is not limited to India, we look at the entire world as a Hindu Rashtra. Therefore, in this year’s convention, we have also invited foreign delegates and will talk about important issues like temple security, dress code in temples, love jihad, halal jihad and more,” said Kochrekar.

Read Also Navi Mumbai News: Sakal Hindu Samaj To Launch Morcha Against Plot Lease For Mosque

The convention will be attended by a few known Hindu politicians like Telangana member of legislative assembly T. Raja Singh and former Delhi MLA Kapil Mishra. Harishankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain, who appeared for the Ayodhya Ram Temple and against Gyanvapi Masjid in Kashi, will also be present.

Revered saints like Mahamandaleshwar Swami Pranavananda Saraswati Maharaj of Indore, Swami Nirgunanandagiri Maharaj of International Vedanta Society, Rambalakdas Mahatyagi Maharaj of Chhattisgarh, Yudhishtirlal Maharaj of Chhattisgarh’s Shadani Darbar will also attend the convention.