 Navi Mumbai News: Sakal Hindu Samaj To Launch Morcha Against Plot Lease For Mosque
Navi Mumbai News: Sakal Hindu Samaj To Launch Morcha Against Plot Lease For Mosque

Abhay Khare, one of the members of the group said this is nothing but “Land Jihad”.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ

Members of Sakal Hindu Samaj will take out a protest march on Saturday in Ulwe against City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) for floating a tender to provide a 300 sqm plot in Ulwe for a mosque on lease.

A case of Land Jihad

The protest march will start at 9 am from Reliance Tower at Sector 4 and end at the CIDCO office at Sector 19 in the Ulwe node. They claimed that all the shops and markets will be closed as part of the protest. Abhay Khare, one of the members of the group said this is nothing but “Land Jihad”.

According to the group, the tender to allot a plot for religious purposes was brought in without consulting the majority of the node. They are expecting that over a thousand people will participate in the morcha

