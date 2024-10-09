 Mumbai: BJP Aims For Voter Connect Through 7-Day Marathi Dandiya Festival In City's Kalachowki Area
For the third consecutive year, the Mumbai BJP is organizing the Grand Marathi Dandiya at Kalachowki, Abhyudaya Nagar. This popular event aims to unite people from diverse backgrounds to celebrate Navratri while fostering both cultural and political engagement.

Kalpesh Mhamunkar
Updated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 03:21 PM IST
Mumbai: As the 2024 Assembly Elections draw near, political parties are ramping up their outreach efforts to engage voters. Capitalizing on the festive spirit of Navratri, parties are hosting various cultural events. This year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is once again using the vibrant Dandiya dance to connect with voters in the heart of the Shiv Sena stronghold in Mumbai’s KalaChowki area.

A major draw for the event has been the participation of Bollywood celebrities. This year, renowned music director and singer Avdhoot Gupte and his team will entertain attendees with lively Marathi songs, encouraging everyone to join in the dance.

Statement Of BJP Maharashtra Treasurer Mihir Kotecha

BJP Maharashtra Treasurer Mihir Kotecha said “This year’s Dandiya will last for seven days, two days longer than in previous years, and will continue to offer free entry, as it has in the past. We invite everyone to come out, enjoy the festivities, and celebrate together. The common people of Mumbai, who contribute to the city’s growth, are at the heart of this event.”

Kotecha highlighted that the BJP was the first to introduce the concept of a Marathi Dandiya in Mumbai, merging traditional Navratri celebrations with a local twist. To add excitement, high-end smartphones will be awarded daily as prizes for the best-dressed male and female attendees, provided they wear traditional Maharashtrian attire. In case of a tie, both winners will receive the prizes.

For the past three years, the BJP has hosted this event in Kalachowki, aiming to strengthen its presence in this Marathi-dominated area, historically a stronghold for the Shiv Sena. Interestingly, following the split in the Shiv Sena, the Eknath Shinde faction has not raised any objections to the event. The BJP is determined to make inroads into this key voting demographic.

