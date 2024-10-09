Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar To Contest Polls From Baramati Seat

NCP Chief Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Mumbai: Ajit Pawar will contest from Baramati in the upcoming assembly polls. The announcement was made by NCP national working president Praful Patel on Tuesday.

The NCP leader and MP said, “I officially declare that our party chief will be the official candidate from Baramati. This is the first seat I am announcing.”

Performance Of Ajit Pawar Faction In Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP did not perform particularly well in the Lok Sabha elections, managing to win only one out of four seats. A significant blow was the loss in the prestigious Baramati constituency, where Ajit Pawar’s cousin Supriya Sule won with a large margin against her sisterin-law Sunetra Pawar. This had raised concerns for the party, and Ajit Pawar personally about his prospects.

In a recent interview, he admitted that it was a mistake to field his wife Sunetra against his sister. He stated that politics should not have been brought into the family. On another occasion at a public rally, he also said that he has no desire to contest from Baramati, which led to speculation about his son, Jay Pawar, possibly contesting the seat.

There have also been speculations that Ajit Pawar himself would explore other constituencies, such as Hadapsar and Shirur. With confirmation that Ajit himself will contest from Baramati has the political grapevine abuzz on who Sharad Pawar would field as his candidate. Yugendra Pawar is said to have become politically active in the constituency, making an uncle versus nephew contest quite likely.